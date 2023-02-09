It teases an epic showdown between Idris Elba 's DCI John Luther and The Batman 's Andy Serkis, who stars as the film’s villain David Robey, a tech billionaire who uses surveillance technology to manipulate and kill civilians.

It's been months of teasing, rumours and sneak peeks at what the new Luther movie could be like - but now, we finally have our first proper look at the anticipated Netflix film. That's right – the new trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun is here.

The two-minute trailer also gives us our first glimpse of Cynthia Erivo's (Pinocchio) new character as rival detective and Luther’s nemesis, Odette Raine.

Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

In the first moments of the trailer, we see Raine approach DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley) stating "we need to know where he is", obviously referencing our mysterious titular character. We soon see Luther step out onto his prison floor and elsewhere, Schenk tells Raine he knows where to find him.

"Except he's not in prison," Raine tells him. We soon see the prison in question descend into chaos with firebombs and Luther head-butting inmates, in what appears to be an elaborate escape plan.

Read more:

Standing atop a London building, we then see Luther glance out over the city in his iconic long coat. "I need to stop this man, I'm still a copper," he tells Raine over the phone but she refuses to let him help and threatens him with allowing the tactical unit to shoot him dead.

Andy Serkis as David Robey in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

As the trailer progresses, we start to see how Serkis's villainous character will prove to be a fierce match for Luther's intelligence, stalking him on CCTV cameras and grinning sinisterly.

In what appears to be a threatening voicemail, Robey is heard telling Luther: "Johnny, I looked you right in the eye because I was curious. I wanted to know if you'd see it in me.

"Because that is who you are, isn't it? A man who knows all about people like me." Watch the trailer below.

Talk about tense, right? The new film comes to select cinemas on Friday 24th February and is being released on Netflix on Friday 10th March.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is of course an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga. It'll see the gruesome serial killer Robey terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars.

Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. Will he succeed or will he be facing a future (once again) behind bars?

More like this

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be in select cinemas on Friday 24th February and on Netflix on Friday 10th March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.