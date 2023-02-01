Nikki Amuka-Bird has revealed fans should definitely be excited about what they've go to look forward to in Luther: The Fallen Sun , which is getting a brief cinema release on 24th February before being added to the streamer two weeks later.

There's not long to wait until Idris Elba returns as DCI John Luther for the hotly-anticipated film spin-off on Netflix – and one former star of the show says she's heard very good things about the movie.

"I've heard – word on the street – is it is so good," she told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview to promote her role in M Night Shyamalan's new film Knock at the Cabin. "And I cannot wait to see Luther in action again, it's so funny how we just always want to see him do his thing – I love that."

She added: "The stakes are going to be higher, the action is going to be bigger, and you know, I think it's gonna be really exciting!"

Amuka-Bird starred in eight episodes of the series as DCI Erin Gray between 2011 and 2013, appearing in both the second and third seasons of the hit crime drama and often finding herself at odds with John Luther.

According to the film's official synopsis, it will open with the maverick detective behind bars – only for him to break out in a desperate bid to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him.

Some brief footage of the movie was included in Netflix's film preview video for 2023, showing Luther declaring: "This is my case. I've got to make this right," as he looks at the London skyline.

Meanwhile, Elba has revealed that James Bond is the template for the film, telling Total Film magazine: "John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them."

The film will also see Dermot Crowley reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk, with new cast members including Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, the latter as the main antagonist – a tech billionaire who uses surveillance technology to manipulate and kill civilians.

For more on Amuka-Bird's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, keep an eye on RadioTimes.com for an upcoming Big RT Interview with her co-star Ben Aldridge.

