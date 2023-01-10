Luther: The Fallen Sun will arrive on Netflix at an as-yet-unspecified date in March, and ahead of the release Elba has been speaking about what lies in store for fans – including a reference to another iconic British character he was once strongly linked with playing.

More than four years after he last appeared on the small screen, DCI John Luther is returning in a brand new film this year, with Idris Elba back as the maverick detective.

"It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for," the star said in an interview with Total Film magazine.

"John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them."

He also outlined his hopes that the film could kickstart a franchise with the same longevity as the iconic spy series, suggesting a different actor could eventually step into the role of John Luther in much the same way as the 007 mantle has been passed down on numerous occasions throughout the years.

"My ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence," he revealed. "I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John."

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

Over five seasons of the TV show, Luther solved an array of brutal crimes in his London stomping ground, and the film finds him tackling his trickiest case yet – after he first must make a daring prison escape.

The official synopsis reads: "A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

The film will also see Dermot Crowley reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk, with new cast members including Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, the latter as the main antagonist – a tech billionaire who uses surveillance technology to manipulate and kill civilians.

Luther will debut on Netflix in March 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

