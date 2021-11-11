Luther movie: Release date, cast and trailer for new Netflix film

After years of rumours of a movie spin-off, fans of TV drama Luther will be thrilled to hear that one is finally coming to our screens, courtesy of Netflix.

Following five critically-acclaimed series on the BBC, Netflix’s feature film will continue the story of DCI John Luther, a murder detective who always gets embroiled in the heinous crimes he’s tasked with investigating.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, which Netflix is producing in association with the BBC, including its release date and star-studded cast.

Luther movie release date

There’s no release date currently on the table for Netflix’s film version of Luther.

However, Idris Elba, who starred as Luther in the BBC hit crime drama from 2010 until 2019, has confirmed that filming on the movie has kicked off in style.

The actor took to social media on 10th November 2021 with two behind-the-scenes photos giving fans a sneak peek at the movie set.

Elba posted a picture of a clapperboard from the set, alongside the caption: “Oi….. I’m back!”

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Luther movie?

Idris Elba will reprise his role as the star of the show, but he will once again be joined by a number of cast members, and we have the names of the first two.

Alongside the Harder They Fall actor Elba, Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings) will star as the film’s villain, while Cynthia Erivo will play a rival detective and Luther’s nemesis.

With the rest of the cast yet to be confirmed, we’ll have to wait and see.

Luther movie plot: What happens in the Netflix film?

While the movie’s plot and details about Erivo and Serkis’s characters are being kept firmly under wraps, fans can expect Luther to go “bigger and better” in the film backed by the streaming giant.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Luther creator Neil Cross revealed back in June 2021 that a film budget would allow the Luther universe to expand, while of course staying true to the spirit of the TV show.

“I think the thing with Luther is never to rule out anything,” he said. “All we’ve ever wanted to do is, within the parameters that we’re given, make the best possible show.

“What we’ve been able to do [with the movie] – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we we’ve always wanted to be able to tell. And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true.”

Elba has also teased great things for the movie. Back in 2020, ahead of the film’s official announcement, he said: “With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

In addition, fans will remember that the fifth series of Luther ended with the detective being arrested for his questionable behaviour during his latest investigation.

Back in 2019, Elba told EW that he believed the cliff-hanger was “a great setup for a movie”, but whether the film will kick off with that predicament remains to be seen.

Luther movie trailer

Netflix is yet to release any new footage, but with Elba on set and filming having kicked off, we might not have that long to wait.

Netflix is yet to confirm Luther's release date.