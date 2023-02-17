In the new Netflix film The Fallen Sun , Luther returns to take down a cyber-killer played by Andy Serkis, while Cynthia Erivo also joins the cast as a rival detective called Odette Raine.

It's almost time. After four years off our screen, Idris Elba is back as the maverick detective Luther, who since the shocking end of the series has been left disgraced and in prison.

And they will be joined by the only other confirmed member of the original series's cast: Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk. But who else stars in the film and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast

Here are the cast members and characters in Luther: The Fallen Sun – read on below for more info on who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Idris Elba as John Luther

Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine

Andy Serkis as David Robey

Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk

Thomas Coombes as Archie Woodward

Hattie Morahan as Corinne Aldrich

Lauryn Ajufo as Anya Raine

Vincent Regan as Dennis McCabe

Idris Elba plays John Luther

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is John Luther? John Luther is a former Chief Inspector with the Serious Crime Unit at the Met, who was known for his brilliant deduction skills and ability to bring criminals to justice, but did so through unorthodox and often illegal means. He was arrested at the end of season 5 and is now in prison. However, judging by the trailer for The Fallen Sun, this may not be the case for long...

Where have I seen Idris Elba? While Luther may be one of the roles Elba is best known for, he is also known for his roles in series such as The Wire and the US version of The Office, and in films such as Prometheus, Star Trek Beyond, Beast, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad, The Harder They Fall, as well as a number of MCU films as Heimdall.

Cynthia Erivo plays Odette Raine

Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

Who is Odette Raine? Odette is a rival detective and Luther’s nemesis, who is trying to bring him down after he escapes from prison.

Where have I seen Cynthia Erivo? Erivo is known for her roles in films such as Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet and Pinocchio, and is also set to star in the upcoming two-part Wicked film series.

Andy Serkis plays David Robey

Andy Serkis as David Robey in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

Who is David Robey? David is a tech billionaire who uses surveillance technology to manipulate and kill civilians. He seems to have history with Luther.

Where have I seen Andy Serkis? Serkis is best-known for his motion capture roles as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, as Caesar in the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy and as Snoke in the Star Wars films. He is also known for playing Alfred in The Batman, Kino Loy in Andor and Ulysses Klaue in the MCU.

Dermot Crowley plays DSU Martin Schenk

Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is DSU Martin Schenk? Schenk is Luther's former boss, the DSU at the Serious Crime Unit. He is a staunch ally of Luther's having first appeared in series as a potential foe, investigating Luther for his breaches of protocol.

Where have I seen Dermot Crowley? As well as his role in the Luther series, Crowley is also known for his roles in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, The Death of Stalin, Pennyworth, The Wonder and The Suspect.

Thomas Coombes plays Archie Woodward

Thomas Coombes as Archie Woodward in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Archie Woodward? Archie is a new DS set to be introduced in The Fallen Sun.

Where have I seen Thomas Coombes? Coombes is known for appearing in films such as Living and Boiling Point, and series such as Save Me, Endeavour, White House Farm and EastEnders.

Hattie Morahan plays Corinne Aldrich

Hattie Morahan as Corinne Aldrich in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Corinne Aldrich? Corinne is someone who Luther has promised to help after an incident involving her son.

Where have I seen Hattie Morahan? Morahan is known for her roles in series such as Outnumbered, Inside No. 9 and The Undeclared War, as well as films including Operation Mincemeat, Enola Holmes and Beauty and the Beast.

Lauryn Ajufo plays Anya Raine

Lauren Ajufo as Anya Raine in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Anya Raine? Anya is Odette's teenage daughter.

Where have I seen Lauryn Ajufo? Ajufo is known for appearing in series such as The Last Bus and Tell Me Everything, as well as the film Boiling Point.

Vincent Regan plays Dennis McCabe

Vincent Regan as Dennis McCabe in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Dennis McCabe? Little is known about Dennis at this point.

Where have I seen Vincent Regan? Regan is known for appearing in series such as Silent Witness, Scott & Bailey, The Royals, Victoria, The Bay and Before We Die.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be in select cinemas on Friday 24th February and on Netflix on Friday 10th March. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

