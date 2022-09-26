ITV's The Suspect cast Aidan Turner (Poldark) as Dr. Joe O'Loughlin, a psychologist who finds himself in the frame for murder. Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham , the five-part series finished up with Joe finally exonerated, as the real culprit behind the killing of Catherine McCain (Tara Lee), Cara (Bronagh Waugh) and several others was unmasked.

For more details, you can read our recap of The Suspect ending, where we delve into the explosive climax and some unanswered questions.

But have we seen the last of Joe now that his name's been cleared, or could The Suspect be another returning hit for its lead actor Turner? Here's everything we know so far about a potential continuation.

Will there be a season 2 of The Suspect?

ITV has yet to announce if it will produce another season charting Joe's next moves.

However, if the broadcaster is game, there's plenty of source material to work from – following the publication of The Suspect in 2004, author Michael Robotham has written eight further Joe O'Loughlin books, which means there's theoretically scope for up to nine seasons total.

As ever, it'll all come down to whether ITV feels The Suspect has performed well enough to justify re-teaming with producers World Productions for a sequel.

When would The Suspect season 2 air?

ITV

Given a second season is yet to be green-lit, the earliest we might expect filming to begin would be 2023, with transmission in all likelihood following sometime in 2024.

The Suspect season 2 cast: Who could return?

The cast of The Suspect's five-episode run was as follows:

Aidan Turner as Joe O'Loughlin

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

Sian Clifford as Rachel Fenwick

Camilla Beeput as Julianne

Uma Warner as Charlie

Adam James as Gerald 'Jack' Owens

Bobby Schofield as Bobby Moran

Tom McKay as DJ

Tara Lee as Catherine McCain

Bronagh Waugh as Cara

Angela Griffin as Melinda

Haydn Gwynne as Ann

Dermot Crowley as Joseph O'Loughlin Sr.

Of the above, Aidan Turner is obviously a dead cert to return as Joe if another season is commissioned, while it's a safe bet that Camilla Beeput and Uma Warner would also return as Joe's wife Julianne and daughter Charlie.

DI Ruiz is also a recurring character who appears in the original novels, so you can expect Shaun Parkes to be back – and though DS Devi doesn't appear in the books and was invented for the TV adaptation of The Suspect, if Ruiz is back, it's possible that Anjli Mohindra could also reappear.

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi ITV

Joe's friend Rachel Fenwick (Sian Clifford), his step-mother Ann (Haydn Gwynne), and father Joseph O'Loughlin Sr. (Dermot Crowley) can also be considered potential returnees.

More specifically tied to the first season's story and so less likely to resurface are Bobby Moran/Morgan (Bobby Schofield) and Joe's former colleague Melinda (Angela Griffin). The same could be said of Gerald 'Jack' Owens (Adam James), but given his longstanding friendship with Joe, it's not out of the realms of possibility that he might come back.

Three characters we can rule out for certain from a second season are murderous plumber DJ (Tom McKay) and his victims Catherine McCain (Tara Lee) and Cara (Bronagh Waugh), all of whom perished across The Suspect's five episodes.

What will happen in The Suspect season 2?

The remaining eight books in the Joe O'Loughlin series left to adapt are as follows:

If the next season is based on 2005's Lost, then viewers can expect to see Joe once again caught up in a murder investigation, though this time it's DI Ruiz at the eye of the storm...

Flipping the events of The Suspect, the book sees Ruiz found clinging to a buoy in the River Thames – he's covered in his own blood, as well as that of two other people, and has a photo of missing child Mickey Carlyle in his pocket. He also has absolutely no memory of how he came to be in this situation.

Ruiz reaches out to Joe to help him unearth his memory and clear his name – oh, the irony!

Given that the title 'Lost' has associations with a different TV series, it's possible the show could keep the title 'The Suspect' for its second season, since that moniker actually fits rather neatly with this new story too. Time will tell if we'll get to see it dramatised...

