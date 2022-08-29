Where is The Suspect filmed? Location guide to ITV drama

However, as those around Joe begin to grow suspicious of him, his fellow detectives start to wonder: are Joe's motives all they appear to be, or does he have a dark secret?

ITV's latest drama The Suspect lands on our screens on Monday, with Aidan Turner starring as Joe O'Loughlin – a clinical psychologist asked to help with investigating the death of a young women.

Set in the busy city of London, the series – which is based on Michael Robotham's novel of the same name – takes viewers to Joe's hospital, his friend Jack's Kings Cross home and the police station, including a host of other locations as the drama plays out.

But where was the show actually filmed? Here's everything you need to know about The Suspect's filming locations.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Suspect filming locations

Shaun Parkes as Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi. ITV

While The Suspect is set in and around North London, viewers will probably be wondering where exactly filming took place.

According to ITV, The Suspect was filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, director James Strong said that he's "always wanted to shoot a contemporary drama in London".

"It's the city I live in, I love it, and often I don't see it captured on screen," he added. "I did an episode of Law and Order: UK and the dictat from the Americans was it had to be tourist, iconic London – they were always walking past the Houses or Parliament!

"So [I wanted] do a London that was iconic, but also modern and different. So [we see] Kings Cross, with its modernity, and its building... it's in transition. In two years' time Kings Cross won't look like that, so it felt kind of interesting. capturing a moment."

Places such as Coal Drops Yard in King's Cross and the Paddington Basin were used as a backdrop for some scenes, while the police headquarters was actually located between The Shard and London Bridge.

"You had The Shard outside, and London Bridge, so it's constantly moving, constantly changing. I was mesmerised looking at it and to have that, just in the background, rather than being in some anonymous office in Watford," Strong added.

"It's not easy always filming in London, but I think you get tremendous value when you can push through it," he said. "It's a balance because [filming in] London is quite tricky to finance. But I think if you push for places where you can get value for money then I think it's good."

As for the hospital, the cast and crew filmed at the City of Westminster College in Paddington, with Adam James – who plays Jack – telling ITV: "It’s an extraordinary structure on the inside. Like a cake that gets wider as it goes up. That was a very dynamic and surprising location."

The Suspect begins on Monday 29th August at 9pm on ITV, with episodes available after broadcast on ITV Hub. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.