The five-parter follows Joseph O'Loughlin (Turner) who seems to lead the perfect life, but when he's called in to help determine whether a woman was killed or died by suicide, those around him begin to suspect he may be holding onto a dark secret.

If you're looking for something to watch on Bank Holiday Monday then you're spoilt for choice – The Suspect premieres over on ITV, starring Poldark 's Aidan Turner as a clinical psychologist investigating a murder.

With a stellar cast that includes Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, the ITV adaptation brings Michael Robotham's novel of the same name to life – but how many books are there in the Joseph O'Loughlin series?

Here's everything you need to know about Michael Robotham's Joseph O'Loughlin books – the inspiration for The Suspect.

What order should I read the Joseph O'Loughlin books in?

Aidan Turner as Dr Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect. World Productions for ITV

The Suspect (2004)

Clinic psychologist Joseph O'Loughlin seems to have the perfect life, with a doting wife, a loving daughter and a successful career – but when he becomes caught in a complex web of deceit after the murder of a young women, he embarks on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind to risk everything to unmask the killer and save his family.

Lost (2005)

After a man is put behind bars for the murder of Mickey Carlyle, every one believes she is dead – except for Detective Inspector Vincent Ruiz, who can't stop searching for her. After Ruiz is found clinging to a buoy in the River Thames with a bullet in his leg, a photograph of Mickey in his pocket and no memory, Joseph O'Loughlin is brought in to help him retrace his steps.

Shatter (2008)

When Joe O'Loughlin witnesses a woman's suicide, he is haunted by his failure to save her, until the woman's daughter finds him and reveals that she would never have committed suicide like that as she was terrified of heights. Joe soon throws himself into an investigation to learn how the death of this woman came about.

Bleed for Me (2010)

When 14-year-old Sienna Hegarty turns up at Joe O'Loughlin's family home covered in blood and frozen in shock, the psychologist becomes drawn into her world, hoping to unearth the dark secrets buried in her mind. When her father is found face-down in a pool of his own blood, Joe works with the police to work out whether Sienna really committed the murder.

The Wreckage (2011)

When Vincent Ruiz is robbed of his suitcase, he begins to track down the thieves and realises that he's been mistaken for someone else wanted by powerful men.

Say You're Sorry (2012)

A husband and wife are brutally killed in their home during the worst blizzard in decades and Joe O'Loughlin begins investigating, believing that the suspect, a young man who reported the killings, is definitely hiding something.

Watching You (2013)

In this Michael Robotham book, Joe O'Loughlin comes face-to-face with a manipulative psychopath who has destroyed countless lives and is about to claim one final victim.

Close Your Eyes (2015)

Joe O'Loughlin steps in to face a ruthless killer when a mother and teenage daughter are found murdered in a remote coastal home, but a former student of his jeopardises the police inquiry.

The Other Wife (2018)

Joe O'Loughlin believes his parents have been happily married for 60 years, but when he is called to the hospital after his father is brutally attacked, his whole world turns upside down.

The Suspect will air on ITV on Monday 29th August at 9pm. For more to watch, check out our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

