Meet the cast of ITV drama The Suspect

Based on Michael Robotham's novel of the same name , The Suspect stars Poldark 's Turner as Joe O'Loughlin, a psychologist who appears to live a perfect life and is asked by DI Vincent Ruiz and DS Riya Devi to help with profiling on a grisly murder case.

Aidan Turner returns to our screens this Bank Holiday with The Suspect – ITV's upcoming drama about a clinical psychologist brought in to help on a murder case.

However, as the investigation unfolds, those around Joe begin to suspect that he may be hiding a dark secret – can he really be trusted?

With a stellar cast featuring Line of Duty's Shaun Parkes and Doctor Who's Anjli Mohindra, here's everything you need to know about the actors of The Suspect.

Aidan Turner plays Dr Joe O'Loughlin

Who is Dr Joe O'Loughlin? Joe appears to have the perfect life with a loving family, a successful career as a clinic psychologist and a publishing deal. He's even seen as a hero when he stops a young patient from jumping out of the hospital's 10th floor window. When he meets DS Devi, he's happy to help with profiling on the murder of a young woman – however, those around him begin to suspect that he may have something to hide. While his recent Early Onset Parkinson's diagnosis could explain his behaviour, has his work as a clinic psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset?

Where have I seen Aidan Turner before? Aidan Turner is best known for starring as Ross Poldark in BBC One's Poldark, and for his roles in The Clinic, Being Human and Desperate Romantics. He went on to star in historical drama Leonardo and mystery thriller And Then There Were None, before playing Kíli in the Hobbit franchise.

Shaun Parkes plays DI Ruiz

Who is DI Ruiz? Dr Vincent Ruiz is an experienced police detective who has been solving murders for years – however, his reputation as a maverick who refuses to play the PR game has prevented him from rising up the ranks. When yet another young woman is brutally murdered, he finds that the limits of his intuition are tested.

Where have I seen Shaun Parkes before? Shaun Parkes rose to fame after appearing in 1999's Human Traffic and went on to appear in Doctor Who, Casanova, Notes on a Scandal, The Mummy Returns and Lock, Stock... He starred as the titular detective in BBC Two's Moses Jones before taking on roles in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, ITV's Identity, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and Line of Duty. He recently played Captain Radic in Netflix's Lost in Space and appeared in Small Axe, and The Accident.

Anjli Mohindra plays DS Devi

Who is DS Devi? DS Riya Devi is a detective who is relatively new to murder, with this being her fourth case – however, she's ready to bring her intelligent, efficient and straightforward approach to the case. She becomes more invested in catching the killer as the case develops, but can she trust the protocol-breaking DI Ruiz?

Where have I seen Anjli Mohindra before? Anjli Mohindra began her career playing Rani Chandra in The Sarah Jane Adventures and went on to land roles in The Inbetweeners, Law & Order: UK, Beaver Falls and Legends of Tomorrow. She has since appeared in Bodyguard, Wild Bill, Dark Heart, and more recently Vigil as Surgeon Lieutenant Tiffany Docherty and Doctor Who as Queen Skithra. Earlier this year, she played Archie in Sky Max drama The Lazarus Project.

Adam James plays Dr Gerald 'Jack' Owens

Who is Dr Gerald 'Jack' Owens? Jack is a consultant neurologist who has been Joe's best friend since university and diagnosed him with Early Onset Parkinson's. With a few broken marriages in his past, he's single and has Joe's best interests at heart.

Where have I seen Adam James before? Adam James is best known for his roles in Doctor Foster, I May Destroy You, King Charles III, Belgravia, Life and more recently Vigil, in which he played Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice. He has also appeared in Johnny English Strikes Again, A Little Chaos and BritBox drama Hotel Portofino.

Camilla Beeput plays Julianne O'Loughlin

Who is Julianne O'Loughlin? Julianne is Joe's wife – a Spanish teacher at a North London college. Having compromised her career to raise their daughter Charlie, Julianne actually wishes she had pursued her academic aspirations. However, when Joe's challenges start to come between them, she feels as though the life they have built is under threat.

Where have I seen Camilla Beeput before? Camilla Beeput rose to fame after being discovered on 2002's Fame Academy and subsequently starred in West Side Story before releasing music with Lionel Richie and Erick Sermon. She then moved into acting, starring as Zita in Sky Atlantic's Save Me and taking on roles in Sick Note, Partners in Crime, Legends, Scott & Bailey, Birds of a Feather, Death in Paradise, Peep Show, Top Boy and Grantchester.

Sian Clifford plays Dr Rachel Fenwick

Who is Dr Rachel Fenwick? Dr Rachel Fenwick is a consultant psychiatrist who practises out of the same building where Joe has his therapy room. A colleague and long-time friend to Joe, she never wavers in her loyalty to him.

Where have I seen Sian Clifford before? BAFTA-winning actor Sian Clifford is best known for starring as Claire in Fleabag and for her roles in Vanity Fair, Quiz, Liar and Life After Life. She has also appeared in Inside No. 9, The Duke, Two Weeks to Live and is set to appear in upcoming film See How They Run.

Angela Griffin plays Melinda

Who is Melinda? Melinda is an old colleague of Joe's from his younger days of practising psychology. While she's initially frosty towards Joe when she sees him again, there is history between the two that needs to be addressed before Joe can ask her for help.

Where have I seen Angela Griffin before? Angela Griffin is an actor and TV personality who is best known for playing Fiona Middleton on Coronation Street, Kim Campbell on Waterloo Road and for roles in Lewis, Holby City and Mount Pleasant. She has also appeared in Midsomer Murders, Turn Up Charlie, White Lines, Choose or Die and Channel 4's Help.

Bobby Schofield plays Bobby Moran

Who is Bobby Moran? While we don't know much about Bobby ahead of The Suspect's release, we see in the trailer that he interacts with Joe a fair bit at his practice.

Where have I seen Bobby Schofield before? Bobby Schofield has appeared in Anne, Time, Cherry, Inside No. 9, How to Build a Girl, Knightfall, Doctors and Don't Breathe 2. He's set to star in upcoming series SAS: Rogue Heroes and The Interpreter.

The Suspect begins on Monday 29th August at 9pm on ITV, with episodes also available after broadcast on ITV Hub. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

