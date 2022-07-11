The series opens with a rather dramatic sequence that sees Turner's character Joseph O’Loughlin step onto the ledge of a tall building to save someone who's considering suicide.

Aidan Turner has revealed that filming one scene in upcoming ITV drama The Suspect was "terrifying".

And although filming on the real building took place using stunt doubles, Turner himself had to confront his fear of heights by acting on a constructed set – which was still fairly high up.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A ahead of the show's launch, he described his genuine fear during the shoot and revealed how this actually made his job as an actor a little easier.

"I'm not good with heights," he explained. "And we're still quite high up, which is great when you do these things because you could just infiltrate your own real emotion.

"Playing fear, or dialing that up… if there wasn't a height, if you're doing a green screen thing, for instance, I mean, they're really tricky, Because to try to evoke that emotion from yourself, it's harder, you tend to overcook it.

And he added: "Those shrieks or whatever I'm doing in the scene are real. It was kind of scary, but it still felt very safe, which is great. I think it's a great introduction for the character too. And it's a great way to start.”

Meanwhile director James Strong said that putting the scene together was "quite complicated".

"You just take it apart and look at all the different elements and it is about constructing the jigsaw," he said. "All the different pieces of… where we can have Aidan for real, where’s it got to be the stunt team, where's it got to be green screen and all those little elements, and what the VFX can give us, credibly, that you believe, and can kind of sell the sequence.

"We did actually do as much of it as we could for real, so we were hanging people off that huge building in Paddington," he added. "So I think when you've got that real base then it helps sell it. But it's a complicated sequence of all those different elements that come together."

Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra in The Suspect ITV

The psychological thriller series also stars Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra and tells the story of a man (Turner) who appears to have the perfect life until everything suddenly begins to unravel.

"All it takes is a murder victim, a troubled young patient, and the biggest lie of his life," teases the official synopsis.

"Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks on a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.