See Aidan Turner in exclusive Radio Times photoshoot for ITV's The Suspect
The Poldark and Being Human favourite is back on screens tonight.
ITV's big drama adaptation The Suspect begins tonight (Monday 29th August), and to mark the show's launch, star Aidan Turner took part in an exclusive Radio Times magazine photoshoot.
In the new series, the actor plays Dr Joe O’Loughlin, a seemingly normal psychologist who may be hiding a very dark secret as police begin to suspect he could have been involved in the death of a young woman.
Turner – best known to TV viewers for his roles in the likes of Poldark, Being Human and Leonardo – told Jane Garvey in the current issue of Radio Times that he found his time on The Suspect "pretty refreshing".
"A lot of the jobs [I’ve had] in recent years have been either fantasy or period or not contemporary. This felt different,” he explained.
If you picked up your copy of Radio Times last week, you'll know that Turner was our latest cover star – but there simply wasn't enough space to fit in all the photos from our exclusive shoot.
Well, fear not, because we've got even more images of the actor below for you to check out while you wait for The Suspect to begin.
You can read the full interview with Aidan Turner in the current issue of Radio Times magazine – on sale now.
The Suspect begins on Monday 29th August at 9pm on ITV, with episodes also available after broadcast on ITV Hub.
