The Suspect's Aidan Turner is this week's Radio Times cover star

This week, he returns to our screens as the star of ITV’s new crime drama The Suspect and Radio Times sent Jane Garvey to talk to him about life after Poldark, his talent for ballroom dancing and how he dealt with the overwhelming attention that came with his big break.

Was it really only seven years ago that Aidan Turner burst into our collective consciousness as Captain Ross Poldark in the BBC’s remake of the classic '70s series Poldark ?

Speaking of the now-famous image of him shirtless on the series, Turner said: “Was it safer to make a big deal of this photograph because it was a young man? Would it have been handled the same way in the press if it was a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not. But I didn’t feel objectified.”

The Suspect begins on Monday 29th August at 9pm on ITV, with episodes also available after broadcast on ITV Hub.

