Fans have been wondering whether that line – "I will return" – might hint at a future for the BBC drama, which has officially come to an end after five series.

On the face of it, Ross is talking about his new mission in France as an undercover agent for the British government, promising to return home to his family in Cornwall as soon as he can. But the scene leaves the door open for a Poldark comeback.

Producer Karen Thrussell previously said that series five "will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle... for now."

And there's plenty more material to cover from the books by Winston Graham, who takes the story forward for many more decades in his later novels.

Speaking to Radio Times in February 2019, Thrussell said: “There are five more books we could do in future possibly. If we did a Poldark [series] six – and a lot of us would like to do it – it wouldn’t be for a few years yet.

“Ross would be in his 40s… [and] I think we would probably focus on Ross and Demelza because we love them so much.

"The books are really great. I think for me, it would be a real honour to finish them because the 1970s series didn’t finish them, they stopped where we are stopping now. And as a reader of the books… [who] loves the books… I would love to get to the end.”

Writer Debbie Horsfield was also interested in the possibility, saying: “I would never say never. We have had such an amazing time on this, so who knows?”