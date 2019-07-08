Poldark series 5

"The very last scene I shot was just myself and Eleanor in the bedroom," Turner told Radio Times. "So we spent the day in bed together, which was really strange.

"No love scenes or anything – just having a chat. All day just talking in bed, which felt right.

"I don't think we planned it to be that day; it just happened with the scheduling. So that was really quite poignant. I think we were both thankful for that."

As for the chemistry between himself and Tomlinson, he explained: "It just seamlessly happened. We tuned ourselves to the same frequency. There's a lot of respect we have for each other. Working with Eleanor has always been one of my highlights."

As for what's next, Turner isn't ruling out another period drama – but he added: "It's sort of my duty, I suppose, to break that mould now and move on to something different."

But don't expect him to pop up as a Marvel superhero any time soon: "There's too much make-up involved, isn't there?"

Poldark begins on Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC1. Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine, out now