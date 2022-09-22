Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey lands majorly Wicked movie role

The news was confirmed by director John M Chu on Wednesday 21st September, with the filmmaker writing on Twitter: "He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!"

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has landed the role of Fiyero in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of hit musical Wicked – joining Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the cast.

Fiyero is at the centre of a love triangle between Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda the Good Witch (Grande) in the Wizard of Oz prequel, something which ends up having major repercussions for all three characters.

The musical – which originally opened on Broadway in 2003 and in the West End in 2006 – has been a huge hit around the world, and a film adaptation had long been in the works.

Although originally intended to be just one film, it was revealed earlier this year that it would now be released in two parts – the first arriving on Christmas Day 2024 and the second exactly a year later.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Explaining why the decision to divide the film had been made, Chu said: "As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it ...

More like this

"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.

"We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Looking for something to watch? Check out our Movies hub or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.