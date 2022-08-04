The series has left a host of unanswered questions, such as what will happen to Vadim and how will the political crisis in the UK be resolved? It's prime material for a second season.

The Undeclared War has now come to an end on Channel 4, and it seems fair to say that things weren't fully wrapped up in a bow when the credits rolled.

The first season starred Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg (the Mission: Impossible franchise) and Adrian Lester (Trigger Point), but would they all be back for the second season, and has it been confirmed by Channel 4 yet?

Read on for everything you need to know about the future of The Undeclared War.

Has The Undeclared War been renewed for season 2?

The Undeclared War cast. Channel 4

The Undeclared War hasn't been officially renewed for a second season yet, but after that cliffhanger we'd hope it can only be a matter of time.

Things were left in a seriously precarious situation at the end of the first season, with GCHQ finally getting some intel to be able to fight back against the Russian cyber attack but leaving Vadim in serious peril, as he was seemingly caught leaking the data by his colleague at the very end of the finale.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we have more information about whether the series will be back for a second run of episodes.

When would The Undeclared War season 2 be released?

Adrian Lester as Andrew Makinde in The Undeclared War. Channel 4

It's hard to say when a second season would be released, as it has not yet been confirmed by Channel 4 and production hasn't yet started.

Creator Peter Kosminsky reportedly spent three years researching background material the series, but here's hoping he's stored some up ready for the second season, rather than making us wait another three years.

We'd imagine that the earliest we could get a second season would be summer 2023, but we'll keep this page updated as and when any more information becomes available.

The Undeclared War cast: Who would be back for season 2?

Hannah Khalique-Brown (Saara) and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Kathy) in The Undeclared War. Channel 4

We'd expect the vast majority of the cast to return for season 2, although there could be a couple of exclusions. Mark Rylance seems unlikely to return as his character John Yeabsley, after he was apparently killed as part of Russia's misinformation plot against the UK.

We also can't be sure that German Segal would return as Vadim Tusov as his character looked to be in serious peril at the end of the final episode. However, given that it was left on a cliffhanger, he could still be back.

Here's a full list of the cast members we'd expect to return for season 2:

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara Parvin

Simon Pegg as Danny Patrick

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Kathy Freeman

Edward Holcroft as James Cox

Adrian Lester as Andrew Makinde

Alex Jennings as David Neal

Kerry Godliman as Angie McMurray

German Segal as Vadim Trusov

Joss Porter as Phil

Tinatin Dalakishvili as Marina Yeselova

Is there a trailer for The Undeclared War season 2?

There isn't a trailer for The Undeclared War season 2 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any new footage is released. For now, you can relive the action from season 1 in the trailer for the Peacock streaming service in America, right here.

The Undeclared War season 1 is available to watch in full on All4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

