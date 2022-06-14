Starring Adrian Lester and Simon Pegg, the series teases a nationwide emergency in a new trailer showing a government briefing - something we've become all too familiar with in recent years.

Channel 4 thriller The Undeclared War is a six-part drama telling the story of a cyber attack which threatens the UK.

The Undeclared War aims to explore the very real consequences of an imagined cyber attack.

Channel 4 has also teased plans for a "bold" advertising campaign for the new series, so expect to see lots of clips and teasers across TV, radio and online.

Here's everything you need to know about this chilling new drama.

When is The Undeclared War release date?

The airdate for The Undeclared War has not yet been revealed, with Channel 4 simply informing us to stay tuned as the show is "coming soon". With that in mind, though, we should be able to expect its debut within the next few weeks.

The Undeclared War cast

As mentioned above, stars Adrian Lester and Simon Pegg lead the cast of The Undeclared War. Lester portrays Prime Minister Rt Hon Andrew Makinde, while Pegg's role is as Daniel Patrick, Head of Operations at GCHQ. The pair are instrumental in warning the UK of the imminent cyber attack.

Viewers most recently saw Lester in ITV drama Trigger Point, while Pegg is well-known for his film career in classics such as Shaun of the Dead.

Starring alongside them are Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara Parvin. Khalique-Brown has previously starred in BBC soap Doctors, as well as short film Muse. Tom McKay portrays Max K, with the actor known for his role in TV series Devils.

The Undeclared War trailer

On 10th June, Channel 4 released a first look at The Undeclared War with a 100-second clip. The trailer shows Pegg and Lester's characters delivering sombre speeches, informing the public that amidst the seriousness of the situation, their safety is vital. They also warned people not to panic buy - now where have we heard that before?

There's a haunting tone to their message, and the early glimpse of The Undeclared War certainly sets a strong precedent for what we can expect...