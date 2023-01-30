Alongside Graham, it had already been revealed that Vinette Robinson and Hannah Walters would be continuing in their roles as Carly and Emily and it's now been confirmed that a number of other cast members from the film will also be back for the series.

The BBC has announced the full cast for its TV series continuation of the hit 2021 film Boiling Point , which will see Stephen Graham reprise his role as overworked chef Andy Jones.

Those include Ray Panthaki as Freeman, Gary Lamont as Dean, Áine Rose Daly as Robyn, Taz Skylar as Billy, Daniel Larkai as Jake Stephen McMillan as Jamie, Hannah Traylen as Holly and Izuka Hoyle as Camille.

Meanwhile, there will be a number of newcomers joining the cast including BAFTA-winning Help star Cathy Tyson as Carly's mum Vivian and newcomer Missy Haysom in their television debut, alongside Stephen Odubola, (Blue Story), Shaun Fagan (Kate & Jake), Joel MacCormack (Exile) and Ahmed Malek (The Swimmers)

Filming on the five-part series has just got underway in Manchester, and the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at an as yet unconfirmed date.

It will pick up six months on from where the film left off, following Carly in her new position of Head Chef at her own restaurant where she works alongside many of Andy's original team as she begins to feel the magnitude of responsibility that comes with running her own place.

"We are over the moon to get the band back together, along with the creative team of Phil (Barantini, writer-director), James (Cummings, co-writer) and Matt Lewis (DOP) we have our incredible original cast back," read a statement from the show's executive producers.

"Not only that, we are excited to introduce new members to the Boiling Point family. We are immensely grateful to the BBC for giving us this moment and we are all raring to get going on the series.”

Rebecca Ferguson, commissioning editor for BBC Drama added: “It’s incredibly exciting to announce that filming is now underway. The creative team on Boiling Point have brought together the finest cast featuring established talent and introducing some breathtakingly good new cast members who will no doubt become household names.”

Upon its release in 2021, Boiling Point received rave reviews and was nominated for a number of awards – including four BAFTA nominations and 11 BIFA nominations, eventually winning four BIFAs including Best Supporting Actress for Vinette Robinson, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.

