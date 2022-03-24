Based on the 2019 short film of the same name, Boiling Point stars Graham (Peaky Blinders, Venom 2) as an overworked head chef at a fashionable London restaurant.

UK fans desperate for a quick and easy way to watch Stephen Graham’s BAFTA-nominated performance in Boiling Point are in luck: the movie has finally landed on Netflix .

The action unfolds on one of the busiest nights of the year, and in one single continuous shot we watch as Jones' shift becomes increasingly chaotic, juggling a shock visit from a health and safety inspector, tensions between his staff members and some very difficult customers.

The Boiling Point star was nominated for Leading Actor at this year's BAFTA Film Awards. He's up alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, and eventual winner Will Smith for King Richard.

After debuting at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last year, Boiling Point was released in cinemas in the UK earlier this year, before becoming available to buy or rent on various digital platforms (read more on this below).

But now Boiling Point has become available to watch online. Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Boiling Point on Netflix UK

Boiling Point landed on Netflix on 23rd March 2022, meaning subscribers can watch the Stephen Graham movie online.

New to Netflix? Go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions to create your account. Subscribers need a valid email address and a credit or debit card. You create an account with your email and choose a password, and after that you can start watching.

Netflix recently announced that it is raising its prices. Below are the new Netflix UK subscription costs.

£6.99 per month The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition

The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition £10.99 per month Standard subscription - Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

Standard subscription - Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time. £15.99 a month Premium subscription - Viewers can watch in Ultra HD where available, on four devices at a time.

Users can view or change their payment plan in their account settings. Go to 'Change Plan' to find out more.

Where else to watch Boiling Point in the UK

There are currently a number of other ways to watch watch Boiling Point, which was released in UK cinemas on Friday 7th January 2022.

You can pay £9.99 to rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Curzon Home Cinema or Rakuten.

In addition, you can pay the marginally more expensive price of £10 to watch it on the BFI Player.

Boiling Point cast

Stephen Graham in Boiling Point

Stephen Graham is the star of the film as Andy Jones, and is joined in the cast by the likes of Vinette Robinson (Doctor Who), Alice Feetham (Save Me), Hannah Walters (Time) and Malachi Kirby (Devils).

Izuka Hoyle (The Wheel of Time), Taz Skylar (Extinction), Lauryn Ajufo (Villain), Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), Ray Panthaki (Marcella), and Lourdes Faberes (Good Omens) also star.

What is Boiling Point about?

The film follows head chef Andy Jones during extremely frantic dinner service at the trendy London restaurant where he works, as he deals with tricky customers, health and safety inspections, and a tense encounter with his friend and business partner, who is also a highly successful celebrity chef – all while privately battling personal demons.

The official synopsis reads: "This is ‘Magic Friday’, the last Friday before Christmas and the busiest night of the year. Andy Jones, head chef at one of the top restaurants in London, is battling debts, addiction and an imploding personal life. The pressure is already on when health and safety services unexpectedly show up for inspection. Shot in a single take, in and out of a kitchen reaching boiling point."

Boiling Point trailer

You can check out a trailer for Boiling Point below – which does a good job of getting across the intensity of the film.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.