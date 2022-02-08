The Academy Awards 2022 will be taking place next month (27th March 2022), but before then, there's the important task of finding out who's in the running for the top awards.

The Oscar 2022 nominations are upon us.

Competing in the leading actor category are Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick... Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain, who’s earned a nod in the leading actress category for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Olivia Colman, who’s nominated for The Lost Daughter, are up against Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

Kristen Stewart has also been nominated in the leading actress category for Spencer after being snubbed at the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards.

As for Best Picture, there are 10 impressive titles going up for the award, including Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Read on for the full list Oscars 2022 nominees.

Oscar nominations 2022: Full list of Academy Award nominees

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit McPhee in The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Griffin/ Netflix)

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Encanto (Disney)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST EDITING

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

BEST SOUND

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home