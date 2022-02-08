Oscar nominations 2022: Kristen Stewart, Olivia Colman and Will Smith among nominees
Read on for everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars race.
The Oscar 2022 nominations are upon us.
The Academy Awards 2022 will be taking place next month (27th March 2022), but before then, there's the important task of finding out who's in the running for the top awards.
Competing in the leading actor category are Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick... Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain, who’s earned a nod in the leading actress category for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Olivia Colman, who’s nominated for The Lost Daughter, are up against Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.
Kristen Stewart has also been nominated in the leading actress category for Spencer after being snubbed at the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards.
As for Best Picture, there are 10 impressive titles going up for the award, including Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.
Read on for the full list Oscars 2022 nominees.
Oscar nominations 2022: Full list of Academy Award nominees
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
BEST EDITING
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
BEST SOUND
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27th March.
