The 2022 Oscars race is upon us!

All four films were nominated for Best Picture, alongside Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, CODA, King Richard, Nightmare Alley and Drive My Car, which round out the rest of the nomination in the category.

But when can we watch the winners being crowned at the 2022 ceremony?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars 2022 in the UK. Though be warned: you'll be in for rather a late night.

When are the Oscars 2022?

Will Smith in King Richard

The 2022 Academy Awards will be held in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday 27th March 2022.

The ceremony will be broadcast on TV around the world.

What time will the Oscars 2022 air?

The ceremony will kick off at 8pm Eastern Time – so 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 28th March.

The awards show length can fluctuate a bit, but the awards usually run for about three hours, so be prepared for a pretty late night!

How to watch the Oscars 2022 in the UK

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

The event will be available to watch on the sub-channel Sky Cinema Oscars in the UK. This is usually followed by a highlights reel on Sky Max. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

All of Sky’s coverage can also be streamed online through NOW with a NOW Sky Cinema Pass. Alternatively, you can make use of the NOW seven-day free trial.

In the US, the Oscars 2022 will air on ABC.

Oscars 2022 nominations

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

The Oscars 2022 nominations were announced on Tuesday 8th February.

The Best Actor category played out largely as expected with Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem each receiving a nod.

However, there were a couple of surprises in Best Actress, with Kristen Stewart getting a deserved nod for Spencer. Stewart seemed unlikely to be nominated by the Academy after being snubbed by the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild.

In addition, Lady Gaga missed out on an Oscar nomination, with Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman completing the line-up.

As for Best Picture, there are 10 impressive titles going up for the award this year, with Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard. Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story all competing for glory.

Read the full list of nominees here.

Who will host the Oscars 2022?

The 94th Academy Awards will have a singular host for the first time since 2018, but their identity has not yet been revealed.

In recent years The Academy has relied on various celebrities presenting each award to serve as the hosts, rather than having a single figure in charge of the proceedings.

Tom Holland, Jimmy Kimmel and Pete Davidson are rumoured favourites for this year's ceremony but, with nothing confirmed as yet, viewers will have to wait and see.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27th March. If you’re looking for something to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

