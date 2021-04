Which film has won the most Oscars ever? The Acadamy Award winners list

It’s been a long time coming, but film fans can finally look forward to enjoying this year’s delayed Academy Awards, which are taking place this Sunday (25th April).

Last year’s ceremony saw a major first, with Parasite becoming the first foreign-language film to ever win the top prize, and there’s the potential for a few more groundbreaking wins this time around.

Chloe Zhao is in with a very good shout of becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director gong for her hugely acclaimed film Nomadland, while Riz Ahmed has an outside chance of becoming the first Muslim actor to take home a Best Actor Oscar.

The Oscars are almost 100 years old, having first been held in 1929, and since then there have been a whole heap of victories celebrating the entertainment industry’s very best on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

But who has the prestigious claim of owning the most Academy Awards? Which actors, directors and screenwriters have collected the largest number of Oscars statuettes – and which film holds the record for the most awards to its name?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which film has won the most Oscars of all time?

Three films hold the record of winning the most Academy Awards, having garnered 11 Oscars each: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

Out of these, Titanic received the most nods with a total of 14 nominations.

Who has won the most Oscars of all time?

The person who has triumphed more times at the Oscars than anyone else in history is Walt Disney.

America’s most iconic filmmaker racked up a whopping 26 Oscars, four of which were honorary awards, and he also holds the record for the most nominations on record – 59.

Who has won the most Oscars for acting?

Actress Katharine Hepburn holds the record for the most Oscars for acting, having won four Academy Awards across her career and earned a total of 12 nominations.

Hepburn won Oscars in the best actress category for her performances in the films Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).

Actors Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan, meanwhile, are the three men with the most Oscars for acting, having each won three times. While some of Brennan and Nicholson’s awards were for best supporting actor, all three of Day-Lewis’s victories were for best leading actor, and he holds the record in that category.

The person with the most nominations for acting is Meryl Streep, who has received 21 nods over the course of her career. She has won three times for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011).

Who has won the most Oscars for directing?

John Ford won none of his four Oscars for his famous Westerns. Instead, he holds the Best Director record for The Informer (1935), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), How Green Was My Valley (1941) and The Quiet Man (1952).

Although Ford has won the most Oscars of any director, William Wyler holds the record for the most nominations in this discipline earning 12, three of which won him some silverware. Ford was nominated for five overall, boasting an enviable conversion rate.

Who has won the most Oscars for screenwriting?

Five people have been awarded three screenwriting Oscars: Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, and Paddy Chayefsky.

But it is Allen who has won the most Academy Awards in the Best Original Screenplay category, for his films Annie Hall (1977), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), and Midnight in Paris (2011).

Which British person has won the most Oscars?

Film composer John Barry has won more Oscars than any other Brit. He has garnered five Academy Awards in total, two for Born Free (1966), and one each for Lion in Winter (1968), Out of Africa (1985) and Dances with Wolves (1990).

Which British actor has won the most Oscars?

That would be Daniel Day Lewis with his three wins for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

