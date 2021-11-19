Meet the cast of King Richard – Williams family biopic stars Will Smith and more

Already tipped for Oscar glory, King Richard – the sports biopic tracing the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams – is out now in UK and US cinemas.

Set in the 1990s, the film takes us behind-the scenes of the sporting icons’ early lives, following their journey from tennis hopefuls to global superstars.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, the film offers a slight twist in that it’s actually more about their tennis coach father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), who takes extraordinary risks and trains them to become champions.

Despite having no background in the sport, Smith has said that he’s at a point in his life where he has a “deep enough comprehension” to play the role.

Speaking at a premiere event for King Richard on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon in London recently, he said: “I think that at this time in my life, I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been because I’m exploring my life and my experiences honestly. The ability to observe myself and to be able to be honest with myself and to be honest with the world is actually cultivating a deeper acting toolbox for me.

“My body is my instrument and the animating force of that is my emotional life. So the deeper comprehension I have of my emotional life, the more intricate and nuanced characters I can play. I think this is the first time I’ve been in deep enough comprehension to understand Richard Williams and then to deliver the subtle and delicate complexities and nuances.”

Read on for your complete guide to the King Richard cast and characters – including where you might have seen them before.

King Richard cast – Full list of stars and characters

Will Smith as Richard Williams

Anne Marie FOX

Who is Richard Williams? Richard Williams is Serena and Venus Williams’ father and tennis coach – a larger-than-life figure who somehow willed a dream into reality.

And, as far as Serena is concerned, a better person could not have been picked to portray her father.

“No word describes it better than just surreal, just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad’s journey, but because of myself and my sister, it really is like, ‘Wow, really, OK, are we really something?’” she said.

“It really is super surreal for me and then to have Will play this role as my father and the way he embodied Richard Williams, it took the film to a whole other level. It’s so emotional, it’s well done and it’s a brilliant piece of work.”

What else has Will Smith been in? Smith got his breakout role in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Since then, the actor has gone on to secure roles in Men in Black, I Am Legend, the Bad Boys franchise, The Pursuit of Happyness, Suicide Squad, Independence Day and Seven Pounds among several other films. Smith is also a producer and was heavily involved in the production of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, titled Bel-Air, coming soon to Peacock.