Lady Gaga faced “psychological difficulties” with House of Gucci role

Lady Gaga has described the “psychological difficulty” she experienced after staying in character while filming her role in House of Gucci.

The singer-actress, real name Stefani Germanotta, takes on the role of the infamous socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s epic dynastic drama.

Reggiani earned notoriety when she had her husband Maurizio Gucci, heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, murdered in 1995.

In the film, Maurizio is played by Star Wars actor Adam Driver, while the cast also features Eternals star Salma Hayek, Morbius actor Jared Leto and Sir Jeremy Irons.

Now, Gaga has revealed that her latest role saw her take great pains to try and nail her performance in House of Gucci.

“It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” the singer-actress told British Vogue.

“Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

However, the American Horror Story star has revealed that her method acting caused her some difficulties by the end of the shoot.

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” she recalled. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her.”

The singer recalled walking in Italy and panicking as she felt she was still on a movie set.

Gaga has already won plaudits for her turn as Ally in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, which saw her nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her acting.

She won an Oscar for Best Original Song for her single Shallow on the film’s soundtrack.

The actress’ performance as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel previously won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in ta Miniseries or Television Film.

House of Gucci is released in UK cinemas on November 26, 2021. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.