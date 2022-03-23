Dhillon gives us the lowdown on how to watch this year’s nominated films on our small screens – with everything from The Power of the Dog to The Lost Daughter to Belfast. Plus, Dhillon marks our cards for the films not to miss – with a rave review of After Love starring Joanna Scanlan.

On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon helps us navigate The Oscar Awards 2022.

What else can I expect from Episode 28?

Jane Garvey and Dhillon review Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars (31st March, BBC One) which they describe as a gastronomic Dragons' Den. The series follows 12 food entrepreneurs fighting for a life-changing investment for their food business. With an Apprentice meets MasterChef set-up, Garvey notes that the drama between candidates is beguiling – especially an argument over the price of mushrooms.

Dhillon and Garvey also review series two of Bridgerton (25th March, Netflix), Channel 4’s The Falklands War: The Untold Story (27th March) and Netflix’s film The Adam Project.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV's biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer.

