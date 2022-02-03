Things kicked off in February with the controversial Golden Globes , which went ahead in Los Angeles without a broadcast partner, media presence, or any stars after it was criticised for a lack of diversity and transparency in the voting membership.

The 2022 awards season is in full swing!

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2022 are up next and, with the nominees for the in-person awards ceremony officially confirmed, it’s looking like the ceremony will bring the glamour and excitement we’ve all been waiting for.

Dune leads the pack with nominations in 11 categories. Licorice Pizza received five nominations, while The Power of the Dog received eight, Belfast six, No Time to Die five and West Side Story five.

Meanwhile, No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch and A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds are among those nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.

The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on 13th March 2022 in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Rebel Wilson will be fronting this year’s event, while AJ Odudu and Tom Allen will be reporting from the red carpet.

Read the full list of BAFTA Film 2022 nominations below.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2022: Full list of Film nominees

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Gucci

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of The Dog (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch

Ariana DeBose

Millicent Simmonds

Harris Dickinson

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ van Sandwijk

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Original Screenplay

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan dance in Belfast

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder – CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Editing

James Bond No Time To Die

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and Hair

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Best Sound

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Best Casting

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

British Short Film

The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka

Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera

Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Outstanding Contribution

TBC

