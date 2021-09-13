James Bond “could be a man or a woman”, says No Time To Die’s Lashana Lynch

Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song should be hitting cinemas at the end of the month, with No Time To Die introducing a brand new villain in the shape of Rami Malek’s Safin – who, it has been confirmed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, isn’t Dr No – and new allies, including Lashana Lynch’s new 007 agent, Nomi.

Advertisement

The Captain Marvel star has revealed what she thinks about the next Bond as her character Nomi prepares to take up the 007 mantle as the new agent on the block.

“We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants,” Lynch told The Guardian. “They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

She added: “With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”

Bond boss Barbara Broccoli had previously said that the role “will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role”, following Craig’s exit.

She added, “He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned,” before saying she thought they should “create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman”.

Either way, we don’t have long to go before Craig bows out and attention turns to the next chapter of Bond.

Advertisement

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on 30th September. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.