Belfast , No Time to Die and West Side Story are among the leading titles on the longlist, which was announced on 12th January 2022 following the first round of voting.

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 are almost upon us – and a very interesting longlist of nominees has been announced!

Fans may be surprised to hear that Sony and Marvel's film Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be in contention for any BAFTAs, despite its tremendous success. The film had originally been submitted for the best picture and best special effects category, but “failed to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA.

After the second round of voting, which is set to close on 27th January 2022, nominations will be announced on 3rd February 2022. Round Three voting will then open between 9th February and 8th March in order to determine the winners.

In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live or on TV.

When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022?

The BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place in London's Royal Albert Hall on 13th March 2022.

Exact timings are yet to be confirmed.

We can't wait!

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2021 live and on TV

Andrew Garfield in tick, tick...BOOM! (Macall Polay/ Netflix)

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will air live on BBC One in the UK.

Viewers with a TV licence can also watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 through BBC iPlayer, which can be used to watch BBC One live.

BAFTA Film Awards 2022 host

Rebel Wilson, the comedian and actress best known for Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, is set to helm the 75th BAFTA Film Awards.

Amanda Berry, Bafta’s chief executive, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show.”

Wilson said in a statement: “It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”

She added: “So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”

The red carpet coverage of the event will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2022

Jamie Dornan in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (Rob Youngson / Focus Features)

The final shortlist of nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will be revealed on 3rd February after two more rounds of voting.

In the meantime, check out the full longlist of nominees below:

Best Film

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

The French Dispatch

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Benediction

Boiling Point

The Colour Room

Cruella

Cyrano

The Duke

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

Mothering Sunday

Munich- The Edge of War

No Time To Die

Operation Mincemeat

Passing

Spencer

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Harder They Fall

After Love

Boiling Point

Censor

Dying to Divorce

The Harder They Fall

Hostile

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

The Power

Sweetheart

Film not in the English language

A Hero

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

I’m Your Man

Lamb

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Parallel Mothers

Paris, 13th District

Petite Maman

Riders of Justice

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Becoming Cousteau

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Cow

Flee

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

The Lost Leonardo

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina

The Velvet Underground

Animated film

Encanto (Disney)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

Director

After Love

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

First Cow

The Hand of God

Happening

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

Petite Maman

The Power of the Dog

The Souvenir Part II

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Titane

West Side Story

Original Screenplay

After Love

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

Don’t Look Up

The Duke

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

King Richard

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Cyrano

Drive My Car

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Green Knight

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

Passing

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Leading Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Emilia Jones – CODA

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos”

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Claire Rushbrook – Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Leading Actor

James Bond in No Time To Die

Riz Ahmed – Encounter

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Adam Driver – House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield – tick tick…BOOM!

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ana de Armas – No Time To Die

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Ruth Negga – Passing

Vinette Robinson – Boiling Point

Meryl Streep – Don’t Look Up

Anya Taylor-Joy – Last Night in Soho

Supporting Actor

David Alvarez – West Side Story

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Benicio del Toro – The French Dispatch

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Al Pacino – House of Gucci

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Mark Rylance – Don’t Look Up

J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Casting

After Love

Belfast

Boiling Point

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Cinematography

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

West Side Story

Editing

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

tick tick…BOOM!

Titane

West Side Story

Make Up & Hair

Being The Ricardos

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

Original Score

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Lost Daughter

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

Production Design

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Black Widow

Cruella

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sound

A Quiet Place Part II

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

British Short Film

The Black Cop

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Femme

The Palace

Play It Safe

Rough

Roy

Stuffed

Punch-Drunk

Advertisement

The Tunnel