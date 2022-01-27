BAFTA Film Awards 2022 air date: Nominations longlist and how to watch
An air date has been confirmed for Britain’s biggest film awards.
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 are almost upon us – and a very interesting longlist of nominees has been announced!
Belfast, No Time to Die and West Side Story are among the leading titles on the longlist, which was announced on 12th January 2022 following the first round of voting.
Fans may be surprised to hear that Sony and Marvel's film Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be in contention for any BAFTAs, despite its tremendous success. The film had originally been submitted for the best picture and best special effects category, but “failed to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA.
After the second round of voting, which is set to close on 27th January 2022, nominations will be announced on 3rd February 2022. Round Three voting will then open between 9th February and 8th March in order to determine the winners.
In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live or on TV.
When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022?
The BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place in London's Royal Albert Hall on 13th March 2022.
Exact timings are yet to be confirmed.
We can't wait!
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2021 live and on TV
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will air live on BBC One in the UK.
Viewers with a TV licence can also watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 through BBC iPlayer, which can be used to watch BBC One live.
BAFTA Film Awards 2022 host
Rebel Wilson, the comedian and actress best known for Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, is set to helm the 75th BAFTA Film Awards.
Amanda Berry, Bafta’s chief executive, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show.”
Wilson said in a statement: “It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”
She added: “So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”
The red carpet coverage of the event will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.
BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2022
The final shortlist of nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will be revealed on 3rd February after two more rounds of voting.
In the meantime, check out the full longlist of nominees below:
Best Film
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The French Dispatch
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Benediction
Boiling Point
The Colour Room
Cruella
Cyrano
The Duke
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
Mothering Sunday
Munich- The Edge of War
No Time To Die
Operation Mincemeat
Passing
Spencer
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
After Love
Boiling Point
Censor
Dying to Divorce
The Harder They Fall
Hostile
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
The Power
Sweetheart
Film not in the English language
A Hero
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
I’m Your Man
Lamb
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Parallel Mothers
Paris, 13th District
Petite Maman
Riders of Justice
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Becoming Cousteau
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cow
Flee
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
The Lost Leonardo
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
The Velvet Underground
Animated film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
Director
After Love
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
First Cow
The Hand of God
Happening
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
Petite Maman
The Power of the Dog
The Souvenir Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Titane
West Side Story
Original Screenplay
After Love
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
Don’t Look Up
The Duke
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
King Richard
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Cyrano
Drive My Car
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Green Knight
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
Passing
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Leading Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Emilia Jones – CODA
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos”
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Claire Rushbrook – Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed – Encounter
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Adam Driver – House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield – tick tick…BOOM!
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ana de Armas – No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Ruth Negga – Passing
Vinette Robinson – Boiling Point
Meryl Streep – Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy – Last Night in Soho
Supporting Actor
David Alvarez – West Side Story
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro – The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino – House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Mark Rylance – Don’t Look Up
J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Casting
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Cinematography
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
West Side Story
Editing
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick…BOOM!
Titane
West Side Story
Make Up & Hair
Being The Ricardos
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
Original Score
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
Production Design
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sound
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
British Short Film
The Black Cop
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Femme
The Palace
Play It Safe
Rough
Roy
Stuffed
Punch-Drunk
The Tunnel
