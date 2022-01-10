Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominations and wins

Will Smith and Kate Winslet were among the celebrities who won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Smith received the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama accolade for his performance in King Richard, which sees the actor play the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, while Kate Winslet won her fourth Golden Globe for her role as a small-town detective in Mare of Easttown.

It was also a good night for Andrew Garfield who claimed the win for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom!, while Michaela Jaé Rodriguez took home a Golden Globe for her role as Blanca in Pose.

Meanwhile, Succession and its stars dominated three categories including Best Television Series, while The Power of the Dog was named Best Motion Picture – Drama, with Jane Campion awarded Best Director and Kodi Smit-McPhee Best Supporting Actor.

Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme song No Time to Die won the Best Original Song at the ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners were announced during an unusual ceremony, which went ahead without the usual glitz or glamour.



This year’s event was heavily muted – it took place in Los Angeles without a broadcast partner, media presence, or any stars.

The pared-down nature of the 2022 ceremony comes after allegations of a serious lack of diversity and ethical lapses in its voting body were made in 2021.

TV network NBC cancelled its broadcast of the 2022 ceremony, more than 100 public relations firms announcing they would withdraw cooperation from the Globes, and a series of high-profile Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson and made public criticisms.

As a result, the event was replaced by updates from the Golden Globes’ social media accounts and website.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the Globes’ parent body – previously promised to make “transformational change”, saying in a statement: “We are improving our efforts to create transparency into our operations, voting, processes, eligibility and membership.”

Without further ado, read on for the full list of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.

Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners

Movies



Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog [WINNER]

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story [WINNER]

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos [WINNER]

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard [WINNER]

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story [WINNER]

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! [WINNER]

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story [WINNER]

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast [WINNER]

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto [WINNER]

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car [WINNER]

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer [WINNER]

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King

No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell [WINNER]

Television series



Best TV Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession [WINNER]

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose [WINNER]

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession [WINNER]

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks [WINNER]

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks [WINNER]

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad [WINNER]



Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick [WINNER]

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession [WINNER]

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game [WINNER]