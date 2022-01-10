Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominations and wins
It was a good night for Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet and Sir Kenneth Branagh.
Published:
Will Smith and Kate Winslet were among the celebrities who won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Smith received the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama accolade for his performance in King Richard, which sees the actor play the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, while Kate Winslet won her fourth Golden Globe for her role as a small-town detective in Mare of Easttown.
It was also a good night for Andrew Garfield who claimed the win for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom!, while Michaela Jaé Rodriguez took home a Golden Globe for her role as Blanca in Pose.
Meanwhile, Succession and its stars dominated three categories including Best Television Series, while The Power of the Dog was named Best Motion Picture – Drama, with Jane Campion awarded Best Director and Kodi Smit-McPhee Best Supporting Actor.
Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme song No Time to Die won the Best Original Song at the ceremony.
The Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners were announced during an unusual ceremony, which went ahead without the usual glitz or glamour.
This year’s event was heavily muted – it took place in Los Angeles without a broadcast partner, media presence, or any stars.
The pared-down nature of the 2022 ceremony comes after allegations of a serious lack of diversity and ethical lapses in its voting body were made in 2021.
TV network NBC cancelled its broadcast of the 2022 ceremony, more than 100 public relations firms announcing they would withdraw cooperation from the Globes, and a series of high-profile Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson and made public criticisms.
As a result, the event was replaced by updates from the Golden Globes’ social media accounts and website.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the Globes’ parent body – previously promised to make “transformational change”, saying in a statement: “We are improving our efforts to create transparency into our operations, voting, processes, eligibility and membership.”
Without further ado, read on for the full list of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.
Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
- West Side Story [WINNER]
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos [WINNER]
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard [WINNER]
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story [WINNER]
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! [WINNER]
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story [WINNER]
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast [WINNER]
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Encanto [WINNER]
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car [WINNER]
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- Dune, Hans Zimmer [WINNER]
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
- Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
- No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell [WINNER]
Television series
Best TV Series – Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Post
- Squid Game
- Succession [WINNER]
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose [WINNER]
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession [WINNER]
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks [WINNER]
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks [WINNER]
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad [WINNER]
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick [WINNER]
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession [WINNER]
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game [WINNER]