Golden Globes 2022 date, nominations and ceremony news

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) might be clouded in controversy after allegations of a serious lack of diversity and ethical lapses came to light earlier this year, but the show must go on – even without a broadcast partner.

The nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards have been announced, with the ceremony set to take place in 2022.

Leading the way are Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which got seven nominations each.

Meanwhile, Adam McKay’s apocalyptic allegory Don’t Look Up also picked up four nominations.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes 2022.

When are the Golden Globes 2022 Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards will resume their normal schedule in 2022 after a calendar shuffle last year due to the pandemic – and will go ahead on Sunday 9th January 2022.

The 78th annual Golden Globes was postponed until February 28th in 2021 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, but it’s unclear who will helm the 2022 ceremony.

Where can I watch the Golden Globes 2022 Awards?

The format of next year’s ceremony – and how to watch it – remains unclear after broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the awards dinner in Beverly Hills, California, following criticism of the HFPA, the body behind the Golden Globe Awards, earlier this year.

No broadcast partner has since been announced, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest news.

The HFPA came under scrutiny back in February 2021 when the LA Times wrote an report detailing alleged “ethical lapses”. The body also came under fire for its lack of diversity (there wasn’t a single Black member).

Soon after the news broke, Tom Cruise returned the three of his Golden Globe statuettes and NBC pulled the plug on the network’s planned broadcast of the ceremony.

In response, the HFPA promised to make “transformational change”, saying in a statement: “We are improving our efforts to create transparency into our operations, voting, processes, eligibility and membership.”

The HFPA has since added 21 new members to the group, six of whom are Black.

Speaking about the HFPA’s commitment to making the organisation more inclusive, the body’s new chief diversity officer, Neil Phillips, told Variety earlier in December 2021: “The danger is expecting there to be a sort of immediate fix. If the HFPA is seen giving a certain number of awards to talent of colour, creatives of colour, then the HFPA is fixed.

“It just doesn’t work that way. The notion of thinking that this is going to be some quick fix as a result of what awards are handed out in the coming weeks, that’s not what we should be looking for.”

However, many high-profile Hollywood figures including actor Scarlett Johansson have claimed the initiatives are not good enough.

Johansson, who has been nominated for five Golden Globes, encouraged others to boycott the HFPA unless it makes radical internal changes.

“Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole,” she said.

In addition, Netflix and Amazon Studios both announced a boycott of the HFPA until it takes further steps to reform plans.

Golden Globes 2022 nominations

Here’s a round-up of the biggest potential winners and losers from the main categories. Check out our full list of nominations here.

Movies

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Television

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

