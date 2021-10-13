The Radio Times logo
  4. Squid Game is officially Netflix’s biggest series launch ever

111 million fans and counting...

squid game

It’s been clear for a while that Squid Game was going to end up as one of the biggest shows Netflix has ever seen, but now it has officially taken its place at the top of the pack!

Having reached 111 million fans, the streaming service has confirmed that the show is now its biggest series launch ever – besting the previous title holder, last year’s Bridgerton.

Squid Game focuses on a group of people in Korea who are in need of cash and decide to take part in a series of children’s games. Only the people who are running the games will kill anyone that loses so that only one player gets to keep the enormous cash prize that is on offer.

The story doesn’t have a happy ending for many of the characters, but it’s a great ride nonetheless and many of us were obsessed with the show over its nine-episode run. Hopefully, that will not be the end of the story as given the way it wrapped things up, it seems likely that we’ll be seeing a Squid Game season 2 at some point in the future…

The show really has become quite the phenomenon with merchandise popping up everywhere from Squid Game costumes to a creepy Squid Game alarm clock (yes, we do want one).

Read more about Squid Game:

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

