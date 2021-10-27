Squid Game soundtrack: Every track from Netflix drama
We found every track from Squid Game so you didn't have to.
Published:
South Korean drama Squid Game has become a surefire hit across the globe since landing on Netflix back in September – so much so that it is now the streamer’s biggest series ever.
From fans recreating the dalgona cookie challenge to buying Squid Game costumes for Halloween, it’s safe to say that the Hwang Dong-hyuk series has captivated millions with its heartbreaking storylines, violent scenes and its instantly recognisable soundtrack.
Featuring a mix of tracks composed by Jung Jae-il (who composed the music for Parasite), Park Min Joo and 23, the Squid Game Soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify in its full glory – however, there are a few songs that are missing, including the classic music pieces heard throughout the show.
Read on for a full list of songs from the Squid Game soundtrack and find the Spotify playlist below.
Episode 1
Way Back then – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun and Sang-woo play the squid game as children
The Master – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun runs from loan sharks
The Rope is Tied – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun wins a toy for his daughter
Way Back then – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun plays the paper flip game
Haydn Trumpet Concerto I. Allegro – Rubén Simeó
When Gi-hun wakes up in the tournament
Pink Soldiers – 23
When the guards appear
The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II
The players are taken to their first round
Fly Me to the Moon –주원
The players play Red Light, Green Light
Episode two
Pink Soldiers – 23
The dead players are taken to the incinerator
Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il
Gi-Hun gets in the squid game van once again
Episode three
Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il
Jun-ho sneaks into the games
Pink Soldiers – 23
The guards change all the unconscious players into tracksuits
Haydn Trumpet Concerto I. Allegro – Rubén Simeó
The players wake up in the tournament again
The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II
Players are told to prepare for the second round
Needles and Dalgona – Park Minju
The players enter the arena
Episode four
Serenade for Strings – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’
The players collect their lunch
Pink Soldiers – 23
Jun-ho walks down a corridor
An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314 – Johann Strauss II
The players get into teams of 10
Needles and Dalgona – Park Minju
The players sit in their teams
The Rope is Tied – Jung Jae Il
During the tug of war
Round I – Jung Jae Il
End credits
Episode five
Delivery – 23
Byeong-gi runs from the guards
Hostage Crisis – 23
Jun-ho confronts another guard
Dead End – 23
End credits
Episode six
Pink Soldiers – 23
Mi-nyeo is left behind in the marbles challenge
Uh… – Jung Jae Il
The fourth round is revealed
Let’s Go Out Tonight – Jung Jae Il
Ji-yeong and Sae-byeok talk about the marbles game
I Remember My Name – Jung Jae Il
Il-nam loses the marble game
Episode seven
Dead End – 23
The Front Man looks for Jun-ho
Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il
Player 069 dies
Murder Without Violence – Park Min Joo
The glass bridge round
High – Crazy Kids
The bridge smashes
Slaughterhouse III – Jung Jae Il
End credits
Episode eight
The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II
The finalists are led to their winners’ feast
It Hurts So Bad – Jung Jae Il
Sae-byeok examines her wound in the bathroom
Dawn – Jung Jae Il
Sang-woo kills Sae-byeok
Fly Me to the Moon –주원
Sae-byeok is sent to the incinerator
Episode nine
Round I – Jung Jae Il
The episode begins
Round VI – Jung Jae Il
Sang-woo and Gi-hun begin fighting in the squid game
Unfolded – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun visits Il-nam
Owe – Jung Jae Il
Gi-hun looks out of a window at a homeless man
Unfolded – Jung Jae Il
End credits
Read more about Squid Game
- Squid Game season 2 – will the Netflix show return?
- Squid Game cast – full list of actors and characters in hit Netflix series
- Squid Game true story – Real life inspiration behind Netflix series
- Squid Game money: How much is 45.6 billion Won prize money in dollars and pounds?
- Squid Game Fortnite map codes – Try the games at home on your console
- Squid Game creator reveals meaning behind title
- 9 most intriguing Squid Game theories
- Who is 067 in Squid Game?
- Where was Squid Game filmed?
- How to make Squid Game cookies
- Squid Game director teases possible season 2 plot
- Is Squid Game dubbed into English? How to watch with voice actors and subtitles
- How many episodes are there in Squid Game?
- Who is Squid Game’s Old Man?
- Squid Game ending explained
- SNL Squid Game sketch: Rami Malek performs in Saturday Night Live parody
- What to watch after Squid Game
- Who dies in Squid Game?