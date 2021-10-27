Squid Game soundtrack: Every track from Netflix drama

South Korean drama Squid Game has become a surefire hit across the globe since landing on Netflix back in September – so much so that it is now the streamer’s biggest series ever.

From fans recreating the dalgona cookie challenge to buying Squid Game costumes for Halloween, it’s safe to say that the Hwang Dong-hyuk series has captivated millions with its heartbreaking storylines, violent scenes and its instantly recognisable soundtrack.

Featuring a mix of tracks composed by Jung Jae-il (who composed the music for Parasite), Park Min Joo and 23, the Squid Game Soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify in its full glory – however, there are a few songs that are missing, including the classic music pieces heard throughout the show.

Read on for a full list of songs from the Squid Game soundtrack and find the Spotify playlist below.

Episode 1

Way Back then – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun and Sang-woo play the squid game as children

The Master – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun runs from loan sharks

The Rope is Tied – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun wins a toy for his daughter

Way Back then – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun plays the paper flip game

Haydn Trumpet Concerto I. Allegro – Rubén Simeó

When Gi-hun wakes up in the tournament

Pink Soldiers – 23

When the guards appear

The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II

The players are taken to their first round

Fly Me to the Moon –주원

The players play Red Light, Green Light

Episode two

Pink Soldiers – 23

The dead players are taken to the incinerator

Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il

Gi-Hun gets in the squid game van once again

Episode three

Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il

Jun-ho sneaks into the games

Pink Soldiers – 23

The guards change all the unconscious players into tracksuits

Haydn Trumpet Concerto I. Allegro – Rubén Simeó

The players wake up in the tournament again

The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II

Players are told to prepare for the second round

Needles and Dalgona – Park Minju

The players enter the arena

Episode four

Serenade for Strings – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’

The players collect their lunch

Pink Soldiers – 23

Jun-ho walks down a corridor

An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314 – Johann Strauss II

The players get into teams of 10

Needles and Dalgona – Park Minju

The players sit in their teams

The Rope is Tied – Jung Jae Il

During the tug of war

Round I – Jung Jae Il

End credits

Episode five

Delivery – 23

Byeong-gi runs from the guards

Hostage Crisis – 23

Jun-ho confronts another guard

Dead End – 23

End credits

Episode six

Pink Soldiers – 23

Mi-nyeo is left behind in the marbles challenge

Uh… – Jung Jae Il

The fourth round is revealed

Let’s Go Out Tonight – Jung Jae Il

Ji-yeong and Sae-byeok talk about the marbles game

I Remember My Name – Jung Jae Il

Il-nam loses the marble game

Episode seven

Dead End – 23

The Front Man looks for Jun-ho

Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion – Jung Jae Il

Player 069 dies

Murder Without Violence – Park Min Joo

The glass bridge round

High – Crazy Kids

The bridge smashes

Slaughterhouse III – Jung Jae Il

End credits

Episode eight

The Blue Danube Waltz – Johann Strauss II

The finalists are led to their winners’ feast

It Hurts So Bad – Jung Jae Il

Sae-byeok examines her wound in the bathroom

Dawn – Jung Jae Il

Sang-woo kills Sae-byeok

Fly Me to the Moon –주원

Sae-byeok is sent to the incinerator

Episode nine

Round I – Jung Jae Il

The episode begins

Round VI – Jung Jae Il

Sang-woo and Gi-hun begin fighting in the squid game

Unfolded – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun visits Il-nam

Owe – Jung Jae Il

Gi-hun looks out of a window at a homeless man

Unfolded – Jung Jae Il

End credits

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.