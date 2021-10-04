Where was Squid Game filmed?
If you fancy a trip to South Korea, here is where to go!
Netflix has another massive hit on their hands with the Korean drama, Squid Game. And while we wait for the inevitable second season, our mind has turned to where the first season was shot.
One of the many things that have received high praise about Squid Game is how great it looks and that is, in part, down to where the series was filmed.
Here’s all your Squid Game scoop on filming locations for the record-beating Netflix series.
Where was Squid Game filmed?
Well, we know that Squid Game was filmed in South Korea, but whereabouts? The city of Daejeon played home to Squid Game and it was where the cast was tagging themselves while they were filming. A lot of the sets were specially built for the show but you will see recognisable places if you visit. It is about an hour away from Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
Daejeon is no stranger to filming high profile projects as zombie movie, Train to Busan, was also shot there. If you want to go, it will take you upwards of at least 14 hours to fly there so you may as well line up another Squid Game rewatch up for the trip…
What is Squid Game about?
The show focuses on a group of people who are all short on money and decide to take part in a game show that is based on the games that children play. The price is a life-changing sum of money, but the cost for losing is death.
And here is a trailer for the show if you have not yet watched it and you want to see what all the fuss is about.
