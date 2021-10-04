Squid Game director teases possible plot for season 2
Hwang Dong-hyuk has his sights set on Oh Il-Nam’s story for a follow-up season.
Published:
By: Kim Bond.
Squid Game is Netflix’s latest smash hit, with the dark, gripping thriller set to be the streaming service’s biggest show of all time.
The Korean-language survival drama follows gambling addict Seong Gi-hun, who is invited to take part in a series of mysterious playground games with hundreds of other people to win a significant cash prize.
However, the tournament has a deadly twist, with those who fail or lose their games getting ‘eliminated’ – basically, shot dead.
The nine-part series ends (and those who have yet to finish Squid Game should look away now!) with Seong Gi-hun deciding to hunt down the games’ masters, after the elderly Oh Il-Nam was revealed to have been one of the creators of the sadistic challenges and a game VIP.
And now, Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed what we could expect from a new series – and it seems we might be learning a lot more about Oh Il-Nam’s backstory.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hwang Dong-hyuk explained: “Oh Il-nam is a man of huge success from nothing. As we see from the phrase ‘the money man’, he is a veiled big shot in the financial industry.
“It seems, however, the way how he years for the happy moments of his past shows that he has lost many things including his family and his humanity at the cost of success. If there will be a season two, we might reveal a little more about his past story.”
While it is yet to be confirmed we’ll get a second season, Hwang Dong-hyuk does have some ideas in mind about how to progress the story.
“I do realise there are huge expectations for season two,” he said. “It’s not that I haven’t thought about season two at all, and I also do have a rough framework for it. But I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season one. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season.”
And it seems that season two could even be a collaborative effort between Hwang Dong-hyuk and Squid Game’s many fans.
“If I ever make season two, I will try to look up those many ideas, and of course if there are any good ones, I can bring them into the story,” he said. “Since I prefer writing alone, maybe all these ideas on YouTube can function as my writer’s room.
“Or maybe I can even ask the fans on social media to give ideas. In the meantime, I will try and think more while I work on films.”
Fans of Squid Game have been desperately trying to puzzle out theories about what could happen should be a follow-up if there is a season two.
One theory, in which whatever colour card the contestant chooses while they’re playing Ddakji in the subway is what dictates who is a worker and who is a player, is one Hwan Dong-hyuk seems particularly keen on.
“What an intriguing theory!” he said. “I might use it if we’ll ever have a season two!”
We can only hope…
We can only hope…