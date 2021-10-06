How many episodes are there in Squid Game?

If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, you’ve clearly been on an extended social media break and not spoken to another human being about television in the last week or two. The South Korean drama has taken the world by storm since it was released on 17th September 2021 and according to the bosses at Netflix is on course to be its biggest ever original show release – beating shows like Stranger Things and The Crown to the top spot.

Squid Game has been at the top of the Netflix charts in almost every country in the world for the last few days, and the popularity of the show continues to grow as fans trade theories, try to find out more about the cast and even go online to buy Squid Game costumes so they can be the best-dressed at this year’s Halloween parties.

A show about people who are down on their luck being encouraged to play deadly children’s games in order to win a life-changing amount of money, Squid Game is an at times upsetting and scary show in the model of films like Battle Royale and The Hunger Games. But as a TV show, it’s broken down into episodes, so you don’t need to watch it all at once (although many people are finding it hard to stop binging the series).

Here’s everything you need to know about the episodes of the most-talked about show on Netflix right now.

How many episodes are in Squid Game?

Squid Game has nine episodes in total. The episodes range from 32 minutes long to 63 minutes long, with most of them at the longer end of that spectrum.

All nine episodes of the first and only season of Squid Game were released globally on Netflix on 17th September 2021.

What are the names of the episodes in Squid Game?

Episode 1. Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2. Hell

Episode 3. The Man with the Umbrella

Episode 4. Stick to the Team

Episode 5. A Fair World

Episode 6. Gganbu

Episode 7. VIPs

Episode 8. Front Man

Episode 8. One Lucky Day

What games are played in Squid Game?

Throughout the series, the contestants play children’s games for the chance to win a huge cash prize. In every case, except the first recruitment game, the price of failing to won the game is death.

Recruitment game: Ddakji (Pog)

Appears in episode one.

This is the game used by the recruiter at the beginning of the game. In the US and other English speaking countries the game Pog may serve as a similar type of game to this. Essentially, each player has a folded piece of coloured paper and they take turns throwing their piece at the other player’s piece. The first to make their opponent’s paper flip over wins.

Game 1. Red Light, Green Light

Appears in episode two.

Contestants must get from one side of an area to the other only moving when the person at the opposite side of the area says ‘green light’. If they are seen to be moving when that person says “red light” they are eliminated.

Game 2. Ppogi (Honeycomb Toffee)

Appears in episode three.

In this game, contestants must cut the shape they have been allocated out of the honeycomb candy without breaking the shape within a time limit.

Game 3. Tug of War

Appears in episode four.

A game familiar to most people, two teams (in this case with 10 people on each side) attempt to pull the opposing team across a line. In this more deadly version, they are attempting to pull the other team off a platform.

Game 4. Marbles

Appears in episode six.

There are various variations of marbles played, but many chose to play the game of odds and evens where the player has to guess whether their opponent has an odd or even number of marbles in their hand and wager a number themselves. If they are correct, they win the number of balls they bet, if they are incorrect they lose the balls they bet.

Game 5. Glass bridge

Appears in episode seven.

On the glass bridge, each step forward contains one piece of normal glass that cannot hold the weight of a human, and one piece of tempered glass that can. Players must move across the bridge trying to guess the correct path in order to survive.

Game 6. Squid Game

Appears in episode nine.

A traditional playground game with a squid-shaped pitch drawn in the sand. The object of the game is for the offensive player to cross the centre line hopping on one leg before making it across the pitch… and the defensive player’s job is to stop them at all costs.

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.