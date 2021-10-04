Who is 067 in Squid Game? Star who plays her and character’s fate revealed

One of the surprise big hits of the year for Netflix is the Korean drama, Squid Game. By now, most of us have watched the series through and are waiting for news on season two which must be coming given what a phenomenon the first had turned into.

One of the more intriguing characters in Squid Game is 067 and she is somewhat a tragic hero in the story. But who is she, what happens to her, and who plays her?

Here’s all your Squid Game scoop on 067.

Where was Squid Game filmed?

067’s real name is Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-Yeon) and she enters the game as a defector from North Korea. She has signed up for the game to try and win the big cash prize so that she can save her brother who is stuck in an orphanage and to give them the best chance of starting a new life.

Much more information on her backstory was not provided but we do know that she and her brother are the only surviving members of her immediate family and that she was involved with the gangster, Jang Deok-su. She clearly has trust issues and was not keen on teamwork in the games – other players only knew her as 067 for a large part of them.

But the games do have an effect on who she is and she changes as they go on – eventually learning to trust other people and showing how strong her morals are in the process.

Does 067 die in Squid Game?

Netflix

Alas, Kang Sae-byeok, was not long for this world and she does not emerge from the games. But it was not all doom and gloom for 067 as due to her willingness to open up and trust someone, she is still able to get her brother the help that he needed, Fellow player, Seong Gi-hun, takes him out of the orphanage after the games and sends him off to a new home.

Who is Jung Ho-Yeon?

Impressively, Squid Game is the first major acting role for Jung Ho-Yeon whose main job was as a model in her home of South Korea. She has been on the cover of magazines all over the world and her star has only risen further since she made the move to acting.

Following the release of Squid Game, she has become the most followed Korean model ever on Instagram and her current follow count is around a whopping 13.1 million.

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.