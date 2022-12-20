The good news for film fans – especially with the Christmas break approaching – is that plenty of the year's finest films are already available to enjoy with a subscription to some of the biggest streaming platforms, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus .

After two years where cinemagoing was severely hampered by the COVID pandemic, 2022 finally saw a proper return for big-screen entertainment – with a wide array of hit films released throughout the year from the blockbuster thrills of Top Gun: Maverick to the feverish charms of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis .

That includes both films that were released in UK cinemas right at the start of 2022 – such as Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza – and others that have only just arrived on streaming platforms like Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.

Meanwhile, some of those on our list seem destined to be major players during next year's awards seasons – with multiverse sci-fi Everything Everywhere All at Once in particular seen as a real contender when it comes to some of the big gongs.

Read on for our picks of 10 of the best from 2022 currently available on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus...