Best movies of 2022 to stream right now
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
Licorice Pizza
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2021
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- 128 mins
- 15
Summary:
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.How to watch
Why watch Licorice Pizza?:
The latest film from acclaimed auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza was actually released in 2021 in the US but only made its way to UK cinemas on New Year's Day 2022. The freewheeling film charts the misadventures of teenager Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffmann) and his older crush Alana Kane (Alana Haim) in the San Fernando Valley in 1973 – and features all manner of memorable set pieces, scenery-chewing supporting turns and perfectly chosen needle drops.
Available to stream on Prime Video
Barbarian
- Horror
- Mystery
- 2022
- Zach Cregger
- 102 mins
- 18
Summary:
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.How to watch
Why watch Barbarian?:
The second feature from Zach Cregger, this cleverly constructed horror film follows a young woman who arrives at a Detroit rental home only to find it already occupied by a mysterious stranger – with things only getting more disastrous from there. A large part of the film's irresistible entertainment value comes from the unpredictable manner in which it unfolds, while Cregger proves himself equally adept at eking out tension from relatively mundane interactions as crafting more traditional horror scares.
Available to stream on Disney Plus
See How They Run
- Comedy
- Mystery
- 2022
- Tom George
- 94 mins
- 12A
Summary:
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.How to watch
Why watch See How They Run?:
A wickedly funny riff on the works of Agatha Christie which unfolds against the backdrop of 1950s London, this comedy whodunnit features a stellar cast including Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and Adrien Brody. The film affectionately sends up the tropes of the genre while serving as a compelling and riotously entertaining murder mystery in its own right, with the script remaining sharp throughout and, crucially, including a final reveal that will leave audiences very satisfied.
Available to stream on Disney Plus
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Fantasy
- Drama
- 2022
- Guillermo del Toro
- 116 mins
- PG
Summary:
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical taleHow to watch
Why watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio?:
Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro brings his distinctive style to this wondrous stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s iconic fable – ingeniously transposing the story to Benito Mussolini’s fascist Italy in the 1930s and exploring grief, war, and the very nature of what it means to be human. Del Toro has spoken at length about Pinocchio’s influence on his life and career, and this intricately-designed film has the feel of a real passion project.
Available to stream on Netflix
Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Action
- Comedy
- 2022
- Dan Kwan
- 139 mins
- 15
Summary:
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.How to watch
Why watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?:
One of the breakout hits of the year – and most likely a contender for awards next year – this mind-bending sci-fi comes courtesy of Swiss Army Man directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known collectively as Daniels). An extremely ambitious, spectacularly original, and sometimes rather dizzying affair, the film follows events after seemingly ordinary middle-aged launderette owner Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is sent into the multiverse – where she learns some key lessons about herself while trying to save the world as we know it.
Available to stream on Prime Video
Benediction
- Drama
- War
- 2021
- Terence Davies
- 137 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Legendary 20th Century war poet Siegfried Sassoon's life-long quest for personal salvation through his experiences with family, war, his writing, and destructive relationships goes unresolved, never realizing it can only come from within.How to watch
Why watch Benediction?:
This Siegfried Sassoon biopic from legendary British filmmaker Terence Davies, which premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, is a beautiful but melancholy portrait of the wartime poet. It explores some of the obstacles he faced as a gay man in the first half of the 20th century, charting his marriage to Hester Gatty and eventual conversion to Catholicism, anchored by two absolutely superb performances from Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi, who play the poet at different stages of his life.
Available to stream on Netflix
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
- Action
- Comedy
- 2022
- Tom Gormican
- 107 mins
- 15
Summary:
In this action-packed comedy, Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage, channeling his iconic characters as he's caught between a superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish).How to watch
Why watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?:
Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has for a long time had something of a cult following – and that is the premise of this wacky film which sees the star play a fictional version of himself when he is caught between a superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish). The film sees Cage forced to channel several of his most iconic characters and is a must-watch for any Cage fanatic.
Available to stream on Prime Video
Prey
- Action
- Drama
- 2022
- Dan Trachtenberg
- 100 mins
Summary:
Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.How to watch
Why watch Prey?:
The latest film in the long-running Predator franchise – and arguably the best since the original – this innovative prequel pits the vicious extra-terrestrial against a skilled warrior in the Comanche nation in 1719. By adopting a rather refreshing back-to-basics approach that does away with convoluted plot contrivances in favour of a simple, pared-down narrative, the film overwhelmingly succeeds – and Amber Midthunder is a standout in the lead role.
Available to stream on Disney Plus
Lady Chatterley's Lover
- Drama
- Romance
- 2022
- Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
- 125 mins
- 15
Summary:
An unhappily married aristocrat begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.How to watch
Why watch Lady Chatterley's Lover?:
The latest remake of DH Lawrence's classic novel stars Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell in the central roles – and proves to be a brilliant retelling of the familiar tale, with the chemistry between the two leads especially worthy of a mention. French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs with sensitivity, with the iconic dancing in the rain scene an undisputed highlight.
Available to stream on Netflix
Flee
- Animation
- Drama
- 2021
- Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- 90 mins
- 15
Summary:
FLEE tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.How to watch
Why watch Flee?:
This animated documentary follows the story of Amin Nawabi, an alias for a real individual who fled his country, evading war, imprisonment and death. It includes a mixture of animated segments and archival footage to create a truly unique feel, while exploring the refugee experience in a form that truly hasn't been seen on screen before.
Available to stream on Disney Plus