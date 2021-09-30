Is Squid Game dubbed in English?

You may have heard there’s a new Netflix breakout hit in town, and it’s called Squid Game.

The South Korean show has exploded onto the streaming scene in the last few days, capturing the imagination of viewers across the world with its intriguing horror drama storyline that’s catapulted the series to top spot on Netflix charts across the globe and set Squid Game on course to be one of the most successful Netflix launches of all time.

But for many watching in the English speaking world, the question on everyone’s lips (beyond will there be a Squid Game season 2) has been what language was originally on the actor’s lips in the show.

Is Squid game dubbed into English?

The answer to this question is yes, Squid Game is dubbed into English. Although for those watching in the UK and US, the show will default to being in the English language when you first start streaming on Netflix, the original production is filmed in Korean.

A series of voice actors have dubbed the show into English so that those who don’t speak Korean do not need to switch subtitles on, however, it is possible to change the settings on Netflix to hear the original actor’s voices with subtitles should you so choose.

Who are the English dubbing voice cast?

Beyond the original Squid Game cast you see on screen, there are a series of voice actors who have performed the English language version of the show for dubbing.

Some of the English language dubbing voice cast are as follows…

Greg Chun as Seong Gi-hun

Stephen Fu as Cho Sang-woo

Paul Nakauchi as Jang Deok-su

Hideo Kimura as Oh Il-nam

Vivian Lu as Kang Sae-byeok

Rama Vallury as Abdul Ali

Tom Choi as Front Man

Donald Chang as Hwang Jun-ho

Stephanie Komure as Han Mi-nyeo

Yuuki Luna as Ji-yeong

How to watch Squid Game with subtitles

Not everyone loves dubbing, with many preferring to watch a show in the original language with subtitles. For those who wish to hear the actor’s voices, rather than the voiceover artists, you can change the settings on Netflix easily from dubbing to subtitles on the series.

It’s simple. First find Squid Game on Netflix and press play on episode one. Use the on screen menu at the bottom of the screen and click subtitles (it looks like a little speech bubble). Here, select “Korean (original)” and the show will play in the original language and default to English subtitles. You can also select the subtitles to be in a selection of other languages should you so wish.

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.