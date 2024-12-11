However, it hasn't brought him the peace that he had yearned for, leading him to plot a return to the mysterious, hidden compound where the games took place with detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) in tow.

This time, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has put even more thought into the backstories of each major contestant, giving each a compelling reason to sign up for the lethal tournament – but who will make it to the final this time?

Read on for an introduction to the Squid Game season 2 cast, ahead of the show's return to Netflix on Boxing Day.

Squid Game season 2 cast: Full list of actors and characters

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho

Gong Yoo as The Salesman

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Lee Jin-wook as Gyeong-seok (Player 246)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik (Player 007)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee (Player 222)

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja (Player 149)

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae (Player 390)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul

Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo (Player 044)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Choi Seung-hyun as "Thanos" (Player 230)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Won Ji-an as Se-mi (Player 380)

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Lee Jung-jae stars in Squid Game. Netflix

Who is Seong Gi-hun? Gi-hun is the winner of the previous Squid Game, who is now intent on avenging those he lost in the deadly tournament and shutting it down for good. He has spared no expense attempting to track down the sinister Salesman, who recruits potential players, believing this to be his ticket back to the untraceable compound where the game takes place.

What else has Lee Jung-jae been in? Jung-jae became an international star following the surprise success of Squid Game, leading to a role in Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte.

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game season 2 No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Hwang Jun-ho? Jun-ho is a police officer who infiltrates the Squid Game in search of his brother, In-ho, who has been missing for many years. Towards the end of season 1, he was shocked to discover that his sibling had risen to the highest rank behind the scenes of the twisted competition, taking on the role of The Front Man.

After a tense clifftop confrontation with In-ho and his goons, Jun-ho was shot and fell into the sea, which very nearly cost him his life.

What else has Wi Ha-jun been in? In addition to Squid Game, Ha-jun has also starred in Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature.

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho (The Front Man)

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Hwang In-ho/The Front Man? The Front Man is the boss of the Squid Game, who oversees its smooth running to please its audience of super-rich investors. He is also Jun-ho's older brother, but appears to have turned his back on family for good after having him shot atop a cliff at the end of season 1.

What else has Lee Byung-hun been in? In addition to numerous South Korean credits, Byung-hun has also appeared in several Hollywood projects including the GI Joe films, Red 2, Terminator Genisys and 2016's The Magnificent Seven remake.

Gong Yoo as The Salesman

Gong Yoo plays The Salesman in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is The Salesman? The Salesman is a mysterious Squid Game employee, who recruits players on the Seoul subway system by playing a traditional South Korean game with them called ddakji.

What else has Gong Yoo been in? Gong Yoo is probably best known to western viewers for the zombie film Train to Busan, which became a global hit upon release in 2016.

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi (Player 333)

Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Lee Myung-gi? Myung-gi was formerly a rich and successful YouTube star, but lost his fortune in a cryptocurrency scam, which also affected many members of his fanbase. As a result, he suffered a catastrophic fall from grace and is now scrambling to regain control over his life.

What else has Yim Si-wan been in? In addition to acting in various Korean films and TV shows, Si-wan is also a member of K-pop band ZE:A.

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Dae-ho? On the outside, Dae-ho appears to be a typical 'tough guy', having served in the marines and adopted a hyper-macho persona. However, there is another side to him under the surface – although whether he'll survive long enough to show it remains to be seen.

What else has Kang Ha-neul been in? Ha-neulm is known for South Korean drama Insider and romcom Love Reset.

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Cho Hyun-ju? Hyun-ju is a transgender woman who joins the Squid Game in the hopes of securing money for her gender-affirming surgery. The casting of Park Sung-hoon, a cisgender man, in this role was greeted with some controversy, although the actor has promised a character that "shows incredible strength" and "breaks down stereotypes".

What else has Park Sung-hoon? Fans of Netflix K-drama may recognise Sung-hoon from The Glory.

Lee Jin-wook as Gyeong-seok (Player 246)

Lee Jin-uk as Park Gyeong-seok in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Park Gyeong-seok? Gyeong-seok is a man who enters the Squid Game to win money for his young daughter, who is suffering from blood cancer and needs vital medical care.

What else has Lee Jin-uk been in? Another actor with more than one Netflix hit to his name, Jin-uk is also known for apocalyptic thriller Sweet Home.

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik (Player 007)

(L-R) Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Park Yong-sik? Yong-sik is a gambling addict, who enters the game in a desperate bid to clear his debts. Little does he know that his mother, Jang Geum-ja, also enters in the hope of helping him. Despite his flaws, Yong-sik genuinely loves his mother and is comforted by her presence, leading them to work as a team through the deadly trials.

What else has Yang Dong-geun been in? Dong-geun appeared in Korean Disney Plus series Moving, which has been renewed for a second season.

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee (Player 222)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Kim Jun-hee? Jun-hee is a woman looking to rebuild her finances after losing everything in a crypto scam pushed on her by her (now ex) boyfriend Myung-gi.

What else has Jo Yu-ri been in? Yu-ri is best known for her music career, rising to fame in K-pop group Iz*One before striking out with a solo career.

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja (Player 149)

(L-R) Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Jang Geum-ja? Geum-ja is the mother of Yong-sik, who enters the Squid Game to try to help her son clear his substantial gambling debts. Neither of them knows that the other has signed up until they see each other in the terrifying Squid Game compound.

What else has Kang Ae-sim been in? Ae-sim has numerous South Korean credits including, most recently, A Virtuous Business, Frankly Speaking and Queen of Divorce.

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae (Player 390)

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is Jung-bae? Returning from a brief appearance in season 1, Jung-bae is one of Gi-hun's friends from outside of the game, who he used to go gambling with regularly. Now, they are both in it together and aim to watch each other's backs.

Who is Lee Seo-hwan? Seo-hwan has previously appeared in acclaimed Apple TV+ drama Pachinko and Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Park Gyu-young as No-eul

Park Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Who is No-eul? She is a North Korean defector, who had to leave her infant child across the border – a decision that haunts her terribly. She is desperate to be reunited with her baby and will go to great lengths to make that happen.

What else has Park Gyu-young been in? Gyu-young has also appeared in Netflix's Sweet Home as well as The Devil Judge, which also aired on the streaming platform.

