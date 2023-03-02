The series follows a woman who suffered terrible bullying during her early years and seeks to settle the score in adulthood by getting a job as a teacher at the school attended by the children of her enemies.

With the K-Drama genre now fully integrated into our streaming diet here in the UK, it's no surprise that Netflix has another hit on its hands with revenge thriller The Glory.

The series kicked off last year with its initial batch of episodes and returns later this month with the climactic second part — and fans can't wait to find out what it has in store.

If you're looking for a guide to the key characters in the show, you've come to the right place. Here's who you need to know about and where you might have seen The Glory cast before.

Song Hye-Kyo plays Moon Dong-Eun

Graphyoda/Netflix

Who is Moon Dong-Eun? Dong-Eun suffered at the hand of cruel bullies throughout her childhood, with the abuse becoming so extreme that she was forced to drop out of school. Now, as an adult, she is seeking revenge on those who tormented her by taking a job as teacher of their own children.

What else has Song Hye-Kyo been in? Hye-Kyo has starred in several major television dramas, including Autumn in My Heart, Descendants of the Sun and Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Jung Ji-So plays young Moon Dong-Eun

Graphyoda/Netflix

What else has Jung Ji-So been in? Ji-So will be best known to western audiences for her role in Academy Award winner Parasite, where she played the spoilt daughter of the affluent Park family. She also appeared in Netflix's Hellbound.

Lee Do-Hyun plays Joo Yeo-Jung

Graphyoda/Netflix

Who is Joo Yeo-Jung? Yeo-Jung is a plastic surgeon and an associate of Dong-Eun, teaching her an ancient Chinese board game known as Go.

What else has Lee Do-Hyun been in? Do-Hyun's past projects include post-apocalyptic Netflix drama Sweet Home as well as South Korean television shows Youth of May and Melancholia.

Lim Ji-Yeon plays Park Yeon-Jin

Graphyoda/Netflix

Who is Park Yeon-Jin? Yeon-Jin led the gang of bullies that tormented Dong-Eun during her school years. Now, she is a successful weather presenter — but her past misdeeds may be coming back to haunt her.

What else has Lim Ji-Yeon been in? She recently appeared in the second part of Money Heist: Korea and starred in 2021 fantasy film Spiritwalker.

Shin Ye-Eun plays young Park Yeon-Jin

Graphyoda/Netflix

What else has Shin Ye-Eun been in? Ye-eun previously appeared in Revenge of Others, another K-Drama, which was distributed internationally by Disney Plus.

Yeom Hye-Ran plays Kang Hyun-Nam

Graphyoda/Netflix

Who is Kang Hyun-Nam? Hyun-Nam is a housekeeper and another abuse survivor. She agrees to help Dong-Eun exact revenge on her bullies on the condition that she also eliminates her cruel husband.

What else has Yeom Hye-Ran been in? Last year, Hye-Ran also starred in fellow Netflix drama Juvenile Justice.

Park Sung-Hoon plays Jeon Jae-Jun

Graphyoda/Netflix

Who is Jeon Jae-Jun? Another one of Dong-Eun's bullies, Jae-Jun is the heir to an opulent country club.

What else has Park Sung-Hoon been in? His recent credits include supernatural drama Joseon Exorcist.

The Glory season 1 is available to stream on Netflix, while season 2 arrives on Friday 10th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

