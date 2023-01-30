Fans will be pleased to hear, then, that a release date for the next instalment of the show has been confirmed.

Part 1 of revenge K-drama The Glory has come to a dramatic end and naturally thoughts are turning towards part 2.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo), a woman who spends her adulthood plotting cold-blooded revenge against the perpetrators who bullied her as a child and forced her to drop out of school.

A first look at The Glory part 2 has been released, showing Moon Dong-eun writing a letter to one of her former bullies as she prepares to finally put her elaborate revenge scheme in motion.

Helmed by filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho (Memories of the Alhambra, Record of Youth), The Glory also stars Lee Do-hyun, Ji Yeon Lim, Sung Hoon Park, Yeom Hye Ran, and Sung Il Jung.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Glory part 2.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a The Glory part 2?

The Glory.

Yes, in fact, part 2 of The Glory has already been filmed.

Announcing the news at a press conference in December 2022, director Gil-ho said: “[Season] 1 will be released on December 30, and [season] 2 will be released around March.”

“I ask for your interest and love,” he added.

The Glory part 2 is expected to land on Netflix on 10th March 2023.

“If you’ve watched Part 1, you won’t be able to resist Part 2,” screenwriter Kim Eun-sook previously said in a statement confirming the release date, which continued: “Part 2 is refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

Like the first part, the second part of the show will consist of eight episodes, bringing the total to 16 episodes.

The Glory part 2 cast

Viewers can expect the main cast of The Glory to return, including Song Hye-yo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il, Choi Soo-in, and Oh Ji-yul.

The supporting cast from part 1 will also be back on our screens, including Cha Joo-Young as Hye Jeong and Kim Hieora as Lee Sa Ra.

Is there a trailer for The Glory part 2?

Yes, watch below:

The Glory part 2 is expected to land on Netflix on 10th March 2023.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guideor visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.