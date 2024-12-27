Planting a mole as Player 001 is becoming a habit of Squid Game creator and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk, with none other than The Front Man himself – also known as Hwang In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun) – entering the game in season 2.

It's a shocking reveal that comes at a pivotal moment, in the aftermath of the terrifying Red Light, Green Light, but who exactly is The Front Man and his actor Lee Byung-hun?

Read on for everything you need to know about this chilling Squid Game villain – and the man playing him.

Who plays Player 001 (aka The Front Man) in Squid Game season 2?

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game No Ju-han/Netflix

Lee Byung-hun plays Player 001 aka The Front Man in Squid Game season 2, reprising his role from a guest appearance in the previous run.

The actor is a major star in South Korea, making his brief stint in the first season a major win for Hwang Dong-hyuk's then-unknown show, but Western audiences may also know Lee Byung-hun from several Hollywood gigs.

He played the role of Storm Shadow in GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra and its 2013 sequel Retaliation, while that same summer he also appeared in the action comedy Red 2 as an adversary to Bruce Willis's gang of retired spies.

Lee also appeared as a T-1000 in ill-fated reboot Terminator Genisys and played Billy Rocks, one of the titular Seven, in Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington's The Magnificent Seven remake.

Who is The Front Man in Squid Game?

The Front Man in Squid Game season 2 Netflix

The Front Man appears to be the most senior figure inside the Squid Game, tasked with ensuring the twisted event goes smoothly and pleases its super-rich spectators.

His real name is Hwang In-ho, and he is the older brother of police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), who infiltrated the game in season 1 in search of his long-lost sibling.

In an intense confrontation, In-ho unmasked himself before Jun-ho, revealing who he had become, before ordering his soldiers to open fire on his little brother – an attack he only barely survived.

It remains unknown precisely how In-ho came to assume the role of The Front Man, with possibilities ranging from being a former champion to an employee who worked his way up from the bottom, much like The Salesman (Gong Yoo).

Why does The Front Man join Squid Game as Player 001?

The Front Man seemingly joins the Squid Game to get to know his nemesis, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and to keep a close eye on him in case he attempts to disrupt the proceedings.

While previous Squid Game plant Oh Il-nam was apparently never in grave danger – having been extracted after his elimination and returned to his private hospital bed – it's unclear whether that is the case for The Front Man too.

There are moments during the games where he appears to be genuinely panicked, but this may be an act to keep Gi-hun and his allies from detecting him.

Only time will tell how this deception plays out. Squid Game season 3 can't come soon enough!

