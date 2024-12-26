Squid Game season 2 games – complete list of twisted trials
Which did you find scariest in the latest episodes?
Squid Game season 2's most closely guarded secret in the run-up to release was exactly which games the unfortunate players would be put through this time around.
Only the return of Red Light, Green Light was confirmed by an early trailer, leaving the other rounds a total mystery as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased new challenges would be introduced.
Now, with the release of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, we can finally share the complete list of games featured in the latest episodes, in case you want to play your own (non-lethal) versions at home.
Once again, the rounds are inspired by popular children's activities in South Korea, some of which have similarities with playground games in the western world.
Read on for your complete guide to the Squid Game season 2 rounds, including Red Light, Green Light, Six Legs and Mingle.
Squid Game season 2 pre-games
Before we arrive back at the surreal facility where most of the challenges take place, several games are played on the outside world in Seoul – each of which are initiated by the twisted salesman (played by Gong Yoo).
They are as follows:
Ddakji
Ddakji is the paper flipping game that you may remember from season 1. If you'd like to know more, we have a separate page on how to play ddakji.
Bread or Lottery
A disturbing game played by the salesman with homeless people in a local park. He offers them the choice of a bread roll or a lottery ticket, with most choosing the latter. Then, he destroys the food in front of them in an act of cruelty.
Here's what Squid Game's creator had to say about Bread or Lottery.
Rock, Paper, Scissors Minus One
A twist on the traditional Rock, Paper, Scissors in which players can use both hands in the initial reveal. Then, when 'minus one' is called, each player removes one hand – with the winner decided from whatever remains.
Russian Roulette
The infamous game in which a single bullet is left inside a pistol at a random, unknown position in the magazine. The players hold the weapon towards themselves and pull the trigger, which can be deadly if the bullet happens to be in the chamber.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Squid Game season 2 – Game 1: Red Light, Green Light
The first official game played in Squid Game season 2 is a familiar one: Red Light, Green Light.
Played with an automated targeting system hidden inside a robotic schoolgirl, the players must move carefully towards the finish line while the green light is showing and the child is singing.
However, when the red light appears, they must remain completely still as any movement will result in them being shot by snipers positioned on both sides of the gameplay chamber.
Squid Game season 2 – Game 2: Six Legs
The second game played in Squid Game season 2 is Six Legs, which sees five players shackled together and tasked with making their way around a short circuit, marked by five stations.
Each station contains a different game that they must pass in order to proceed further. They have only five minutes to complete the circuit and pass all five stations or they will be eliminated.
The games played are:
- Ddakji – see previous section.
- Flying Stone – a simple throwing game in which the player must knock over one stone using another.
- Gonggi – an intricate, fast-paced game played with small round pieces. We have a separate page on how to play Gonggi.
- Spinning Top – a player must wind a small rope around a spinning top and then fling it so that it lands upright.
- Jegi – similar to 'hacky sack', players must repeatedly catch the jegi on their foot without letting it hit the ground.
Squid Game season 2 –Game 3: Mingle
The third game played in Squid Game season 2 is Mingle, which is similar in concept to musical chairs.
Instead of sitting down when the music stops, the players must enter one of the rooms located around the perimeter of the hall. However, they will only be safe if their room contains the correct number of people, which changes each time.
Adding to the chaos, each round begins with the players on a spinning carousel, meaning they may be somewhat dizzy or disoriented by the time they need to find their way to safety.
Squid Game season 2 – Game 4: "Special Game"
The fourth game played in Squid Game season 2 is referred to as the "special game", in which the organisers sow division between the players, causing them to fight and kill each other during "lights out".
Returning winner Gi-hun is well aware of the likelihood of player-on-player violence, but is perhaps unaware that it is actively encouraged by the Squid Game's orchestrators.
Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 coming soon.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.