Now, with the release of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, we can finally share the complete list of games featured in the latest episodes, in case you want to play your own (non-lethal) versions at home.

Once again, the rounds are inspired by popular children's activities in South Korea, some of which have similarities with playground games in the western world.

Read on for your complete guide to the Squid Game season 2 rounds, including Red Light, Green Light, Six Legs and Mingle.

Squid Game season 2 pre-games

Gong Yoo plays The Salesman in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Before we arrive back at the surreal facility where most of the challenges take place, several games are played on the outside world in Seoul – each of which are initiated by the twisted salesman (played by Gong Yoo).

They are as follows:

Ddakji

Ddakji is the paper flipping game that you may remember from season 1. If you'd like to know more, we have a separate page on how to play ddakji.

Bread or Lottery

A disturbing game played by the salesman with homeless people in a local park. He offers them the choice of a bread roll or a lottery ticket, with most choosing the latter. Then, he destroys the food in front of them in an act of cruelty.

Here's what Squid Game's creator had to say about Bread or Lottery.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Minus One

A twist on the traditional Rock, Paper, Scissors in which players can use both hands in the initial reveal. Then, when 'minus one' is called, each player removes one hand – with the winner decided from whatever remains.

Russian Roulette

The infamous game in which a single bullet is left inside a pistol at a random, unknown position in the magazine. The players hold the weapon towards themselves and pull the trigger, which can be deadly if the bullet happens to be in the chamber.

Squid Game season 2 – Game 1: Red Light, Green Light

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2. No Ju-han/Netflix

The first official game played in Squid Game season 2 is a familiar one: Red Light, Green Light.

Played with an automated targeting system hidden inside a robotic schoolgirl, the players must move carefully towards the finish line while the green light is showing and the child is singing.

However, when the red light appears, they must remain completely still as any movement will result in them being shot by snipers positioned on both sides of the gameplay chamber.

Squid Game season 2 – Game 2: Six Legs

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

The second game played in Squid Game season 2 is Six Legs, which sees five players shackled together and tasked with making their way around a short circuit, marked by five stations.

Each station contains a different game that they must pass in order to proceed further. They have only five minutes to complete the circuit and pass all five stations or they will be eliminated.

The games played are:

Ddakji – see previous section.

see previous section. Flying Stone – a simple throwing game in which the player must knock over one stone using another.

– a simple throwing game in which the player must knock over one stone using another. Gonggi – an intricate, fast-paced game played with small round pieces. We have a separate page on how to play Gonggi.

– an intricate, fast-paced game played with small round pieces. We have a separate page on how to play Gonggi. Spinning Top – a player must wind a small rope around a spinning top and then fling it so that it lands upright.

– a player must wind a small rope around a spinning top and then fling it so that it lands upright. Jegi – similar to 'hacky sack', players must repeatedly catch the jegi on their foot without letting it hit the ground.

Squid Game season 2 –Game 3: Mingle

(L-R) Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

The third game played in Squid Game season 2 is Mingle, which is similar in concept to musical chairs.

Instead of sitting down when the music stops, the players must enter one of the rooms located around the perimeter of the hall. However, they will only be safe if their room contains the correct number of people, which changes each time.

Adding to the chaos, each round begins with the players on a spinning carousel, meaning they may be somewhat dizzy or disoriented by the time they need to find their way to safety.

Squid Game season 2 – Game 4: "Special Game"

Lee Jung-jae stars in Squid Game. Netflix

The fourth game played in Squid Game season 2 is referred to as the "special game", in which the organisers sow division between the players, causing them to fight and kill each other during "lights out".

Returning winner Gi-hun is well aware of the likelihood of player-on-player violence, but is perhaps unaware that it is actively encouraged by the Squid Game's orchestrators.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 coming soon.

