In the first season, viewers were mesmerised by the likes of Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and Marbles, each of which featured a terrifying twist for the entertainment of the Squid Game's super-rich organisers.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, writer-director Hwang teased that he couldn't reveal specifics, as that would spoil the surprises, but that viewers can expect one game "that's already been played in season 1", as well as some "completely new games".

The Squid Game season 2 trailer, released last month, did feature the return of Red Light, Green Light, complete with the sinister singing robot designed to resemble a school girl – and it looks to be just as lethal this time around.

On the new creations, Hwang said: "What I can say and promise you here is that these games are going to be greater in scale, more intriguing than ever, and they are going to just take you on a wild, emotional rollercoaster."

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae agreed that these fresh games inject great peril into the story, rendering Gi-hun's past experience in the contest obsolete as he grapples with a whole new set of rules.

Hwang Dong-hyuk attends Netflix's FYSEE Showcase for Squid Game season 2. Amy Sussman/WireImage

"[Gi-hun] is a winner of the last Squid Game, so he knows all the games," the actor told RadioTimes.com.

"But the thing is that the games in season 2 are all new, so what a pity for Gi-hun, because his knowledge is not going to help him anymore."

The Acolyte star added: "But he is driven to stop the game at all costs. So he teams up with people in season 2 to try to stop the game."

Squid Game season 2 sees the return of Lee Jung-jae as Player 456, Wi Ha-joon as police detective Hwang Jun-ho, Gong Yoo as the enigmatic recruiter, and Lee Byung-hun as the ominous Front Man.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.

