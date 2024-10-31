The trailer sees Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to the game once more – but this time he's trying to put a stop to it.

The teaser sees him coming clean to his fellow contestants under pressure: he's played these games before.

You can watch the full trailer right here:

https://x.com/netflix/status/1852063014935236929

It doesn't give much away about the enigmatic plot for the follow-up season, but we do know the games are still in motion, the Front Man is back and Player 456 has his mind set on putting an end to the suffering.

Earlier this year, Lee told RadioTimes.com of season 2: "I think the script for season 2 is even more interesting than season 1, and there’s a new set of characters as well, so I think the audience is going to be really excited about it.

Read more:

"One thing I felt while reading the script is that there’s an even deeper emotion that’s discovered within season 2. And I think the audience will feel like, 'Where is this story going?' because there are so many twists and turns that happen."

He also added that the first run's success didn't necessarily put more pressure on season 2, because "rather than comparing the two seasons, I think there’s a very natural connection and transition between these seasons that the audience will really appreciate".

Earlier this week, it was reported that director David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the show for Netflix, and will start work on the project next year.

It is not yet known whether the series will be a remake of the original South Korean version, or an original story set in the same universe.

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Thursday 26th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

