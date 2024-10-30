Instead, the show continues to focus on its fictional Conservative government led by Rory Kinnear's Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the show's creator, Debora Cahn, and asked for her thoughts on this particular phenomenon, and whether she could envision an election in the show's fictional future to rectify this.

"We knew that we were writing about democracy and about heads of state and about who should and shouldn't be in those positions," Cahn explained.

"We didn't anticipate quite the amount of churn and melodrama that would occur in the real world, both in your country and in this country. So it's been a lot."

Keri Russell in The Diplomat season 2. Alex Bailey/Netflix

She continued: "We were filming in the UK. I think we had, over the time that we were there, three prime ministers, two monarchs, and then what's happened in this country [the USA] in the last 24 months, it's all pretty breathtaking.

Read more:

"We're not trying to comment directly on what's happening in day-to-day politics, but we do want to be in a conversation that's relevant to where everybody's head is at, and so it's a little bit of a nail-biter to try and hope that we remain as in tune with the zeitgeist, politically, as what's happening day to day."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The second season of The Diplomat picks up right after the first run's cliffhanger ending, which saw Rufus Sewell's Hal caught up in an explosion, just as Keri Russell's Kate realised that the prime minister may have ordered a strike on his own people aboard the HMS Courageous.

The Diplomat Season 2 will debut on Netflix on Thursday 31st October 2024 and season 1 is streaming now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.