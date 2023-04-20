The first season of political drama The Diplomat is now available in full on Netflix , and fans are already making their way through the series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell.

The show follows Kate Wyler, the new US ambassador to the UK who finds herself looking to make alliances and defuse international crises while also trying to survive her marriage to political star and fellow diplomat Hal.

This season 1 finale ended on an explosive cliffhanger, setting up a very different second season and leaving some of our characters in a very precarious situation. But will there be a second season to follow-up on the hanging plot threads?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Diplomat season 2.

Will there be The Diplomat season 2?

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Netflix hasn't yet confirmed whether The Diplomat will be back for another season or not, but based on the shocking cliffhanger to season 1, it would certainly seem as though the intention is there to make more.

The final episode saw Kate and Austin realise that Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge had been behind the bombing of the HMS Courageous, having employed the services of Russian mercenary Lenkov, seemingly so as to boost his poll numbers and avoid the break-up of the UK.

More like this

It was a blockbuster reveal which was also matched by the series leaving Hal and Stuart's fates in the balance, as they were caught up in the apparent assassination of a Conservative MP.

As the season has ended with so much left up in the air, it would certainly seem the creative team plan to follow this up.

The fact that Netflix hasn't yet announced a renewal isn't surprising, as the first season has only just been released. For now, we will have to wait for the streamer to confirm the series's fate either way, likely dependent on how popular it proves. We will keep this page updated as soon as any information either way is revealed.

When would The Diplomat season 2 be released?

The cast of The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

If The Diplomat is renewed for a second season on Netflix, then we would imagine that the earliest we could possibly see new episodes arrive is in spring 2024, a year from now.

However, depending on when the renewal comes through and how quickly the team are able to go back into production, it could well be later than this. We'll keep this page updated once we have any further information about the series's future and when it might start filming again.

The Diplomat cast: who would be back for season 2?

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler and David Gyasi as Austin Dennison in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

If The Diplomat does return then we would certainly expect major cast members such as Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and – after that shocking reveal – Rory Kinnear to all be back.

Two characters whose fates are somewhat up in the air are Rufus Sewell's Hal Wyler and Ato Essandoh's Stuart Hayford, both of whom were nearby when Conservative MP Merritt Grove's car exploded, seemingly in an assassination.

In Paris, Kate and Austin were soon surrounded by police, but what they told them was inaudible. Are Hal and Stuart dead, or just injured? Our money is on the latter, but it's entirely possible we've already seen the last of them both.

Here's a full list of the central cast we would currently expect to return for The Diplomat season 2:

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Michael McKean as President William Rayburn

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Celia Imrie as Margaret Roylin

T’Nia Miller as Cecilia Dennison

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat season 2?

There isn't a trailer for The Diplomat season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated if any new footage emerges. For now you can relive some of the action so far by rewatching the season 1 trailer here.

The Diplomat is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.