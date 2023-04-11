The series, which bears no connection with the recent Alibi series of the same name , comes from The West Wing and Homeland writer Debora Cahn and follows Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom (played by Keri Russell).

With Netflix users now having got a taste of political thriller series The Diplomat in the first-look trailer for the series, we are just around the corner from getting to watch the full eight-episode run.

The series also stars Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and Rory Kinnear among others, but when will it arrive on Netflix and what is the show about?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Diplomat on Netflix.

When will The Diplomat be released?

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

All eight episodes of The Diplomat will be released on Netflix on Thursday 20th April 2023, meaning viewers don't have long until they can watch the series in full.

The show was first announced by Netflix in January 2022 and was in production by April 2022.

What is The Diplomat about?

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

The official synopsis for The Diplomat says: "Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so.

"War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler.

"From showrunner Debora Cahn, The Diplomat is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

The Diplomat cast: Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, Jess Chanliau as Ronnie, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

The Diplomat stars The Americans, Cocaine Bear and Extrapolations star Keri Russell, alongside The Man in the High Castle and Kaleidoscope's Rufus Sewell.

The cast is rounded out by the likes of Rory Kinnear (Men, Black Mirror) and Michael Macken (Better Call Saul, Good Omens), while Celia Imrie and T'Nia Miller make guest appearances.

Here is the full list of the currently announced cast for The Diplomat:

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Michael McKean as President William Rayburn

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Celia Imrie as TBC

T’Nia Miller as TBC

The Diplomat trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Diplomat right here now.

The Diplomat will be available to watch on Netflix from 20th April 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

