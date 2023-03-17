This means the series has an anthology-type structure, telling different stories with characters dipping in and out of the overall narrative.

New Apple TV+ series Extrapolations tells the story of humanity's future as we grapple with the effects of climate change, and in doing so traces it across the decades.

Thankfully, it shouldn't take you too long to get used to all the new faces on your screen, as the series is absolutely crammed full of Hollywood A-listers, from Meryl Streep to Edward Norton, Gemma Chan to Kit Harington.

But who else is in the series' main cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Extrapolations.

Extrapolations cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Extrapolations – read on below for more info on who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Daveed Diggs as Marshall Zucker

Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer

Tahar Rahim as Omar Haddad

Matthew Rhys as Junior

Meryl Streep as Eve Shearer

David Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt

Diane Lane as Martha Russell

Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin

Indira Varma as Gita Mishra

Gaz Choudhry as Neel

Adarsh Gourav as Gaurav

Keri Russell as Olivia Drew

Gemma Chan as Natasha Alper

Marion Cotillard as Sylvie Bolo

Eiza González as Elodie

Tobey Maguire as Nic

Forest Whitaker as August Bolo

Daveed Diggs plays Marshall Zucker

Daveed Diggs in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Marshall Zucker? Marshall is graduating from rabbinical school in Israel when it is derailed as his mother’s health is threatened.

Where have I seen Daveed Diggs? Diggs is perhaps best-known for his roles as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the original cast of Hamilton, while he has also starred in the films Wonder, Soul and DC League of Super-Pets. His TV roles include appearances in The Get Down, Black-ish, Snowpiercer and Undone, while he is also set to play Sebastian in the upcoming live action version of The Little Mermaid.

Kit Harington plays Nicholas Bilton

Kit Harington in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Nicholas Bilton? Nicholas is a billionaire, and the cunning and ruthless CEO of tech company Alpha.

Where have I seen Kit Harington? Harington is best-known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, while he has also starred in Pompeii, Spooks: The Greater Good, Eternals, the series Criminal: UK and the How to Train Your Dragon film series.

Sienna Miller plays Rebecca Shearer

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer in Extrapolations. Apple TV+

Who is Rebecca Shearer? Rebecca is a biologist who at the start of the series is evacuated from a forest in the Adirondacks and rushed to hospital to give birth.

Where have I seen Sienna Miller? Miller is known for her roles in the films Layer Cake, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Foxcatcher, American Sniper, Mississippi Grind, The Lost City of Z and 21 Bridges, as well as the series Anatomy of a Scandal and Chivalry.

Tahar Rahim plays Omar Haddad

Tahar Rahim in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Omar Haddad? Omar is Rebecca's husband who is working at the international climate conference in Tel Aviv when she starts to give birth.

Where have I seen Tahar Rahim? Rahim is best-known for his roles in films including Mary Magdelene and The Mauritanian, as well as series including The Serpent, The Eddy and The Looming Tower.

Matthew Rhys plays Junior

Matthew Rhys in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Junior? Junior is a real estate developer who sees an opportunity in the Arctic now devoid of ice, and hopes to increase his fortune by exploiting the mineral wealth that is now laid bare.

Where have I seen Matthew Rhys? Rhys is known for appearing in films such as Titus, The Post, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, The Report and Cocaine Bear. He has also starred in the series Brothers & Sisters, The Americans and Perry Mason.

Meryl Streep plays Eve Shearer

Meryl Streep in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Eve Shearer? Eve is Rebecca's mother.

Where have I seen Meryl Streep? Streep is a multi-Academy Award winning actress for her roles in Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady. Her other film roles include starring in The Hours, The Manchurian Candidate, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, Doubt, August: Osage County, Into the Woods, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Post, Mary Poppins Returns, Little Women and Don't Look Up, among many other appearances. She also starred in the 2019 series Big Little Lies.

David Schwimmer plays Harris Goldblatt

David Schwimmer in Extrapolations Apple TV+/YouTube

Who is Harris Goldblatt? Harris is an attendant at the synagogue at which Marshall preaches.

Where have I seen David Schwimmer? Schwimmer is best-known for his role as Ross in Friends, while he has also appeared in series such as Band of Brothers, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Will & Grace and Intelligence. He also voiced Melman in the Madagascar film series, and is due to appear as a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023.

Diane Lane plays Martha Russell

Diane Lane in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Martha Russell? Martha is a senior manager at Alpha.

Where have I seen Diane Lane? Lane is known for her roles in films such as Unfaithful, Untraceable, Inside Out, Trumbo Let Him Go and the DCEU films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League as Martha Kent. She also had a major role in the final season of House of Cards.

Edward Norton plays Jonathan Chopin

Edward Norton in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Jonathan Chopin? Jonathan is an inventor who is father to a son, Rowan, and the ex-husband of Gita.

Where have I seen Edward Norton? Norton is known for a wide variety of film roles, including appearing in The Incredible Hulk, Fight Club, Isle of Dogs, American History X, Sausage Party and Primal Fear. He was most recently seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Indira Varma plays Gita Mishra

Indira Varma in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Gita Mishra? Gita is a billionaire inventor who announces she will be piloting the lead plane in a fleet of her newly invented unmanned solar-powered cargo planes. She also has a sincere belief that geo-engineering is the way to fix the climate crisis.

Where have I seen Indira Varma? Varma is best known for her roles in series such as Luther, Torchwood, Game of Thrones, Rome, Patrick Melrose, Carnival Row, The Legend of Vox Machina, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Capture, as well as in the films Exodus: Gods and Kings and Official Secrets.

Gaz Choudhry plays Neel

Gaz Choudhry Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Who is Neel? Neel is a low-level criminal and optimistic war veteran who is tasked with ferrying a cargo of stolen goods to a final destination.

Where have I seen Gaz Choudhry? Choudhry is a British wheelchair basketball player whose team won bronze at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. Extrapolations marks his first acting role.

Adarsh Gourav plays Gaurav

Adarsh Gourav in Extrapolations Apple TV+/YouTube

Who is Gaurav? Gaurav is a low-level criminal and withdrawn truck driver who is tasked, along with Neel, with ferrying stolen goods.

Where have I seen Adarsh Gourav? Gourav is best known for his roles in Hindi films such as Mom and Rukh, as well as Netflix film The White Tiger.

Keri Russell plays Olivia Drew

Keri Russell Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Who is Olivia Drew? Olivia is tasked with tracking down Neel and Gaurav and recovering the stolen goods by any means necessary.

Where have I seen Keri Russell? Russell is known for her roles in films including Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cocaine Bear, as well as the series Felicity and The Americans.

Gemma Chan plays Natasha Alper

Gemma Chan in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Natasha Alper? Natasha is a single mother who hires a man to pretend to be the father of her child.

Where have I seen Gemma Chan? Chan is known for her roles in films including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Transformers: The Last Knight, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots, Captain Marvel, Don't Worry Darling, Eternals and Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as series including Doctor Who, Shetland, Sherlock, Death in Paradise and Humans.

Marion Cotillard plays Sylvie Bolo

Marion Cotillard in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Sylvie Bolo? Sylvie is married to August, and the couple have decided to have an intimate and lavish New Year’s Eve dinner party in their San Francisco apartment.

Where have I seen Marion Cotillard? Cotillard is an Academy Award winning actress, having won for her role as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose. She has also had major roles in films such as Public Enemies, Inception, Contagion, Midnight in Paris, The Dark Knight Rises, The Immigrant, Macbeth, Allied and Annette.

Eiza González plays Elodie

Eiza González and Tobey Maguire in Extrapolations Apple TV+

Who is Elodie? Elodie is the much younger artist girlfriend of Nic, who is invited to Sylvie and August's party.

Where have I seen Eiza González? González has had major roles in films such as Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw, I Care A Lot, Godzilla vs Kong and Ambulance.

Tobey Maguire plays Nic

Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire and Marion Cotillard in Extrapolations. Apple TV+

Who is Nic? Nic is an old friend of August and Sylvie who is invited to their New Year's party.

Where have I seen Tobey Maguire? Maguire is best-known for his role as Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has also had major roles in The Great Gatsby, Babylon, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Pleasantville, Seabiscuit and The Boss Baby.

Forest Whitaker plays August Bolo

Forest Whitaker in Extrapolations Apple TV+/YouTube

Who is August Bolo? August is Sylvie's husband.

Where have I seen Forest Whitaker? Whitaker is an Academy Award-winning actor for his role in The Last King of Scotland, while he has also had major roles in Good Morning, Vietnam, The Butler, Arrival and Marvel's Black Panther, as well as the Star Wars projects Rogue One and Andor.

