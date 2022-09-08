Any Dream Will Do reboot gets ABBA twist in search for Mamma Mia! star

The broadcaster is reportedly working on rebooting a talent show in the vein of 2007's Any Dream Will Do, which saw hopefuls compete to win the role of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Miss musical talent shows? ITV is eyeing a revival that could bring them back to our screens.

The new series would offer winners roles in West End hit Mamma Mia!, which means we'll likely see them perform some classic ABBA songs.

Nostalgia for the beloved band is at an all time high, with the ABBA Voyage hologram experience offering fans the chance to relive their greatest hits thanks to some nifty technology that feels eerily real.

ABBA. Getty

Details on the musical talent show are currently scarce, but The Sun reports it will be eight-episodes long and produced by the team behind Britain's Got Talent.

Should the series follow the format of Any Dream Will Do, contestants will perform in front of a judging panel, with the public deciding who gets to go home and who gets through to the next stage. And of course, a host will be on hand to usher contestants on stage.

Graham Norton hosted ADWD, but ITV has yet to announce who might take on hosting duties for its reboot.

